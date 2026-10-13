Lights, camera, murder! Saddle up for these mysteries!

8pm SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

In the season premiere of Sister Boniface Mysteries we find the clever nun investigating a deadly stunt gone wrong on the set a television show.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 4 | Premieres October 2 on WLRN

BIFF! POW! ZAP! The action turns deadly on the set of the hit TV show Foxman when a stunt goes horribly wrong and an actress falls to her death. But Sister Boniface quickly suspects this was no accident. Teaming up with DI Sam Gillespie and DS Felix Livingstone, she dives behind the scenes to uncover who tampered with the stunt equipment and who wanted the actress dead.

9pm MY LIFE IS MURDER - Crime Drama

Alexa is called to a prestigious stud farm, where a champion thoroughbred may be linked to the suspicious death of its handler.

BLOODLINES - Detective Alexa Crowe goes undercover at an exclusive stud farm to investigate the suspicious death of a horse handler and clear champion thoroughbred Lord Flyte, who has been blamed for the killing. As Alexa immerses herself in the world of elite horse breeding, she discovers simmering rivalries, family tensions, and secrets hidden behind the farm’s polished exterior. With everyone seemingly having something to hide, Alexa must uncover the truth before Lord Flyte takes the fall for a crime he couldn’t have committed.

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