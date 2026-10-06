A Double Dose of Murder & Mystery

8pm SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES - Crime Drama

A festive Cinderella turns into a deadly drama when Sister Boniface hunts a killer before the final curtain.

ONCE UPON A TIME - The village of Great Slaughter is getting ready for its festive production of Cinderella, but the holiday cheer quickly turns deadly when a cast member is murdered onstage and a grisly human eyeball arrives by cat. With a potential serial killer targeting the cast, Sister Boniface must unravel the clues before the final curtain. Meanwhile, she has another mission: saving Terry, a pet turkey, from becoming Christmas dinner.

9pm MY LIFE IS MURDER - Crime Drama

A crime novelist is found dead and encased in a sculpture, leading Alexa to uncover a deadly plot with more danger than one of the victim's books.

When bestselling crime novelist Sebastian Kent is found dead, encased in a concrete sculpture along a bush trail, Alexa Crowe is called in to solve the bizarre murder. With the help of her temporary assistant, Beth, Alexa follows a trail of suspects including Sebastian’s ex-girlfriend, his assistant, a local sculptor, and a billionaire doomsday prepper. As the investigation unfolds, Alexa discovers the killer went to extraordinary lengths to bury the truth.

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