All good things must come to an end, but not without a little drama! Season 7 raises the stakes as Eliza and Blake’s story heads toward a thrilling and satisfying conclusion.

SEASON 7 OFFICIAL TRAILER

The wait is almost over! Miss Scarlet returns for its seventh and final season, with a broadcast premiere in January. But why wait? You can stream the entire season early, beginning November 29th with WLRN Passport, an added member benefit. Catch full episodes online or on the PBS App.

This season, Eliza Scarlet has found love, but happiness comes with its own complications, both professionally and personally. Along the way, she reunites with familiar faces and crosses paths with a powerful new crime boss whose identity may surprise you. Meanwhile, Blake’s promotion brings unexpected challenges of its own, especially when he finds himself answering to a surprising new boss. Get ready for one last season filled with intrigue, unexpected twists and plenty of mystery!

