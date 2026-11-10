Celebrate the courage and sacrifice of America’s heroes

9pm Wednesday A SALUTE TO SERVICE 2026 - A Veterans Day Celebration Performance Special

Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.

Salute to Service 2026 | Jason Kelce & Jon Batiste Honor America's Veterans | WLRN

Jason Kelce hosts Salute to Service 2026: A Veterans Day Celebration with The U.S. Army Field Band. This action-packed special features extraordinary musical performances by eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste, alongside the Six-String Soldiers, and Jason Kelce himself takes the stage on saxophone with the Jazz Ambassadors.

Beyond the music, the program celebrates the stories of service and sacrifice. Join Jason Kelce and NFL offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva as they take on military training at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where Jason reflects on his own time as a cadet.

We'll also meet members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” who share what it takes to be part of this elite unit. From defending the nation's capital to carrying out the solemn duty of honoring America's fallen heroes, their mission is one of dedication, tradition and service.

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