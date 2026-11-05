A Brand-New Mystery Is About To Unfold

9:30pm Monday BOOKISH - Crime Drama

Bookseller Gabriel Book finds excitement beyond the pages, using his passion for literature and knack for solving murders to unravel mysterious crimes. Happily married to his best friend, Book navigates life as a gay man in a time when homosexuality is illegal. But the arrival of his new assistant, Jack, suggests there’s more to his hiring than meets the eye.

BOOKISH | Murder, Mystery & British Wit | WLRN-TV

In the premier episode, SLIGHTLY FOXED - It’s Jack’s first day as Book’s assistant. But excavation of a nearby bomb site means the business of bookselling takes an instant back seat, because the site is full of skeletons. And when local chemist Harkup is found poisoned in his shop, Jack realizes that his new employer has an unexpected sideline: solving murders.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!

