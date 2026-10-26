This All Hallows’ Eve, there’s an invasion like no other!

9pm Saturday INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS - (1978) PG Sci-Fi Horror/ Psychological Thriller

Strange seeds fall from space, and mysterious pods begin replacing San Francisco’s residents with emotionless duplicates. Starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, and Leonard Nimoy.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) | WLRN Public Television

San Francisco becomes the center of a terrifying invasion when Matthew Bennell begins hearing unsettling reports from friends who insist their loved ones have somehow changed. At first, the differences are subtle, but as more people begin acting strangely and then denying anything is wrong, Matthew grows increasingly suspicious.

When he witnesses a person being replaced by an identical but emotionless duplicate, his fears become reality. The mysterious invaders are spreading, and anyone could be next. With the city rapidly falling under their control, Matthew and his friends must find a way to escape. But as paranoia takes hold, there’s one question they can’t ignore: Who can they trust, and who has already been snatched?

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