Another Intriguing Mystery For The Books

9:30pm Monday - BOOKISH - Crime/Drama

The nation’s favorite on-screen couple, Sandra Dare and Stewart Howard, descend on Archangel Lane to film their latest picture, but when an extra drops dead, the real drama begins.

A film crew arrives on Archangel Lane to shoot a romantic comedy, Lovelorn in London, right in front of the bookstore. Book is caught up in the action and spending the day watching the production, while Trottie is being an extra in her Cake Shop. But the behind-the-scenes excitement takes a deadly turn when one of the cast members dies after eating chocolates laced with strychnine. As Inspector Bliss investigates, Book gets drawn into a mystery involving a crazed fan, a suspicious delivery and a cast of unexpected suspects.

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