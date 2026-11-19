9pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Africa's Golden City - Science/Documentary

New archaeological discoveries reveal the true scope of the ancient city of Zimbabwe's global importance.

Great Zimbabwe was one of the most prominent ancient civilizations of the African continent. Built between the 11th and 15th centuries by ancestors of today’s Shona people, it was the thriving capital of a massive trading empire, but for hundreds of years was dismissed by European explorers. Now, new archeological discoveries are revealing the true scope of the ancient city's global importance.

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