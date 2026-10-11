A Family Vanishes Without A Trace

8pm Tuesday BEYOND PARADISE - Crime Drama

When an entire family vanishes without a trace, Humphrey Goodman follows a trail of clues that reveals their disappearance is far more dangerous than it first appears.

When an entire family seemingly vanishes without a trace, Humphrey Goodman is called in to investigate. Matthew and Laura Colbert and their two children have disappeared from their home, leaving behind an unfinished dinner, a television still running, and a car in the driveway. As Humphrey pieces together the clues, he uncovers a connection to a dangerous hit-and-run.

Meanwhile, Martha’s plans to open her café hit a financial roadblock, while Humphrey makes matters worse with an impulsive purchase that puts further strain on their finances. Then Martha’s former fiancé unexpectedly reappears with an offer that could change everything.

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