9:30pm Thursday - BILLY JOEL THE 100TH: Live at Madison Square Garden - Performance

Billy Joel: The 100th | Live at Madison Square Garden | WLRN-TV

Celebrate a landmark moment in music history with BILLY JOEL: THE 100TH: LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Filmed on March 28, 2024, this spectacular concert captures Billy Joel’s historic 100th consecutive performance at his legendary Madison Square Garden residency in New York City.

Join the Piano Man for an unforgettable night of music as he performs some of his biggest hits, including “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “My Life,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and “You May Be Right.”

With timeless songs, an enthusiastic hometown crowd and the unmistakable energy of a legendary performer, this special celebrates the music that has made Billy Joel a favorite across generations.

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