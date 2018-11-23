South Florida Lawmaker Proposes Tax Breaks For Diapers And Other Incontinence Products

By News Service of Florida 2 hours ago
  • A state senator from Broward County is renewing her effort to get a sales-tax exemption for diapers.
    A state senator from Broward County is renewing her effort to get a sales-tax exemption for diapers.
    Creative Commons

After failing to get the idea passed during the 2018 legislative session, Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, will again try to convince lawmakers to approve a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

Book on Tuesday filed the proposal (SB 60) for consideration during the 2019 session, which will start in March. Under the proposal, diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners would be exempt from sales taxes. The 2018 session proposal passed one Senate committee before stalling.

In announcing that proposal, Book, a mother of two young children, said disposal diapers are a necessity for many families. “If we are going to cut taxes, let’s target these cuts where they are needed most --- to Florida families,” Book said in a prepared statement last December.

According to a report in The Tampa Bay Times earlier this year titled "The Bottom Line," disposable diapers have become so expensive that one-third of families can't afford them. 

Tags: 
news
Local News
Lauren Book
Florida Legislature
taxes

Related Content

Good News For Parents: Legislature Wants To Exempt Diapers From Sales Tax

By Feb 21, 2017

Florida parents could see cheaper diapers through legislation being considered by lawmakers. The measure by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, exempts diapers and incontinence products from sales tax.

Torrie Jasuwan, founder of BabyCycle Diaper Bank in Saint Petersburg, said one in three Florida moms can’t afford diapers. She says not having clean diapers can result in staph and urinary tract infections.

Tax Exemption On Diapers, Feminine Hygiene Products Clears First Senate Committee

By Nov 8, 2017

A bill giving a tax exemption on diapers and feminine hygiene products has cleared its first Florida Senate committee.

New State House Speaker From Miami Pledges Civility, Takes Aim At Regulations

By News Service of Florida Nov 20, 2018
Elizabeth Koh / Miami Herald

Miami Lakes Republican Jose Oliva called for civility among lawmakers as he vowed to continue his party’s push for limited government after being formally elected Tuesday to serve as House speaker for the next two years.