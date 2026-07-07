The Latin Grammys CEO on Despacito, AI and the genre's billion-dollar breakthrough

In the 1990s and into the early 2000s, the U.S. experienced what it then called a “boom in Latino music .” Artists like Shakira and Ricky Martin topped U.S. Billboard charts for songs like Whenever, Wherever and Livin’ La Vida Loca.

But Latino artists had to cater to an American audience. Meaning, they had to sing in English.

“ That was the case all the way until Despacito ,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Miami-based Latin Recording Academy.

Not only did the 2017 song — by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee — top the charts in the U.S., but it did so in 46 other countries. A remix to the song featuring Justin Bieber was released that same year.

" Despacito was becoming a global phenomenon in Spanish," Abud told WLRN. "Then came the Bieber version, and with the English side, it really exploded."

The song is considered one of the most successful Spanish-language songs in pop music history, reaching over 2 billion streams on Spotify by 2025.

“ Despacito is the song that marked the before and after,” said Abud. “The last song that thought they needed to sing in English, and the first one to prove that they didn't have to.”

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Latin music’s popularity in American culture has continued to boom. A recent report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) noted that 2025 was the first year that Latin music’s annual U.S. revenue reached $1 billion wholesale. Last year was also the tenth consecutive year of growth for the U.S. Latin market.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny was the most streamed Latin artist in the country in 2025 .

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Invision Bad Bunny, left, and Chuwi perform during the 2025 Latin Grammys on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Latin music’s growth since the ‘90s is why the Latin Recording Academy was founded in 1997.

“[The Recording Academy] came up with this idea of creating a sister organization that will serve only Latin music,” said Abud. “ Latin music was much bigger than what they could serve.”

The membership organization is made up of artists, songwriters, producers, engineers and other music professionals working across the Latin music industry. Eligible voting members also select nominees and winners for the annual Latin Grammy Awards.

“ Our mission is … to nurture, celebrate, honor and elevate Latin music and its creators,” said Abud.

Its members do not need to be Latin, but they do need to be Latin music creators. The focus is put on music that is in Spanish, Portuguese, as well as Catalan, Basque or Mixteco in Mexico.

“ We've seen this explosion of Latin music becoming truly global, and I want to think that the Latin Academy has played a role in that,” said Abud.

The Latin Recording Academy is headquartered in Miami — a location that has been the center of Latin music’s development through the decades.

“It’s the natural port of entry for all Latin America,” said Abud.

Lynne Sladky/AP / AP Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava holds the key to the city with CEO Manuel Abud before the Latin Grammys Person of the Year award ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Miami Beach, Fla.

The Latin Recording Academy’s expansion

Abud worked in journalism and media for more than three decades in Mexico and the U.S. before joining the Latin Recording Academy in 2019.

While he was running CBS TeleNoticias in Miami, he learned a lot about the Latin Recording Academy by informally advising its former CEO Gabriel Abaroa, Jr.

That informal advisory became more formal.

“He invited me to do a strategic plan for the Latin Academy,” said Abud. “The board then invited me to be their COO… and I guess the rest is history.”

Omar Cruz Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud

In 2021, Abud would take on the role of CEO, and since then, the organization has put a focus on social media and digital platforms.

“ I always thought that in journalism, you not only have to break the news and give the information, but you also have to tell a story,” said Abud. “It's gotta be compelling, and you have to… understand your audience. I think that has a lot to do with what we do here.”

Abud also oversaw the Latin Recording Academy’s international development in 2022. The organization partnered with the Regional Government of Andalucía for three years. Under that partnership the Latin Grammys were held in Sevilla, Spain, in 2023 – the first time the awards show was held outside of the U.S.

It generated more than 195 million euros for the Latin Recording Academy.

“ By nature, we are an international global organization,” said Abud. “[Spain] had the appetite, they wanted to bring the celebration to Sevilla, and we were willing and able to do it.”

In the U.S., past host cities for the week-long celebration leading up to the Latin Grammy Awards have included Miami, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held this year on Nov. 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“ [Latin Grammy Week] becomes really the most important week in Latin music,” said Abud. “When we think of a host destination, we're not only thinking of the arena for the telecast, but also we need a ballroom that will seat a 2,000-people dinner, we need places to do showcases, we need places to do special awards ceremonies.”

Who gets to make Latin music?

Latin music’s global growth has also come with its share of controversy and debate. Plenty of non-Latino artists have risen to fame and popularity in the Latin music scene.

Like Spanish singer Rosalía — who has blended traditional flamenco with more contemporary genres, like pop and hip-hop, but also reggaetón and bachata — genres historically tied to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

These are sounds that were featured in her 2022 album Motomami, which won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys .

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP / Invision Rosalía appears at the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, on Nov. 16, 2023.

Some critics have questioned if her use of Latin genres is cultural appropriation, but Abud told WLRN the Latin Recording Academy does not “get into the business of defining what Latin music is.”

“It can get really complicated, and we try not to really get trapped in the semantics,” said Abud. “This is a celebration, not a competition, we celebrate all artists that are creating music within our definition of Latin music.”

Abud reiterated what the Latin Recording Academy’s definition is: “The music has to have the majority of its lyrics in Spanish, Portuguese, or any native language of Ibero-America.”

Artificial Intelligence in the music industry

Abud doesn’t think Artificial Intelligence is a threat, but merely a tool for creators. The Latin Recording Academy is allowing the use of AI, so long as it is not a substitute for the creative process.

“Just like we had the Auto-Tune or the rhythm boxes or whatever other instrument that has been invented to support the creation,” said Abud.

He added that it’s important to be at the “forefront of technology,” while also protecting artists and creators.

“The emotions, that’s where AI will never be able to replicate,” said Abud. “When you're writing… a song and you can connect with the audience, when you touch those emotional fibers, that has to come from a human.”

