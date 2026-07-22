Four-day Miami takeover opens with ‘Comedy Vybez’ at Bandshell

Stand-up comedy is often overlooked as an art form, according to Wylie Kynard.

“You have music as an art form . . . You have visual art as an art form. Sometimes people when they talk about the arts, they leave out that part of it, and they don’t see comedy as an art,” says Kynard, the co-founder and partner of The Miami Takeover (MTO).

And like other mediums, Kynard notes that comedians seek to elicit reactions from a captive audience.

“When you get on the stage and you create a comedy show, you have to be creative and innovative to make the people laugh, and that’s an art.”

This year, the annual MTO, one of the largest Black cultural festivals, is exploring that comedy dynamic with “Comedy Vybez Festival,” the kick-off to the four-day festival on Friday, July 24 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Events are scheduled through Monday, July 27.

Miami-spoken word poet, Ingrid “Ingrid B” Bazin, who has actively curated and produced local events for the last 25 years, is serving as host and looking forward to bringing talent in from other parts of the country.

Founded by three HBCU graduates and event curators from the Washington, D.C. area— Kynard, Antwoine McCoy and Vincent Peden– Bazin says there’s a D.C.-Miami connection that makes the event special.

“This is a part of an annual event that happens in South Florida every year, and that D.C. energy is a beautiful space to be in. And for those that are coming into town, they get to experience South Florida and experience Miami beyond what people think Miami is.”

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The scenery for visitors adds to the allure.

“The Bandshell is a dope location. You’re right by the water, so people that are not from South Florida will get to experience that. And the people that are from South Florida, but who never go to the beach, they’ll get to experience it as well,” says Bazin.

Eddie Bryant, a Washington, D.C.-based comedian who’s been featured on BET, Magic Johnson’s Aspire, TVOne, and Starz television network, calls the MTO event “a comedy lovers buffet of comedy from comedians from across the country.”

Along with Bryant, Joe Clair, Esau McGraw, Lawrence Killabrew, Antoine Scott, Maria Sanchez, Ashima Franklin, Tony Woods, Ronnie Jordan and Howie Bell will also perform.

Bryant believes that the combined talent is sure to bring the house down.

“You take Ashima . She just did Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and then Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Ronnie Jordan’s touring all over. He does 250 shows a year minimum. Joe Clair has been in the game for decades. Rap City, MADD Sports, stuff like that. Very funny stand up. Tony Woods is a mentor to Dave Chappelle. A phenomenal comedian. In Dave Chappelle’s acceptance speech at the Mark Twain (Prize for American Humor), aside from speaking of his mother and father, he made it a point to highlight Tony Woods. He’s a champion when it comes to stand-up. He’s a purist.”

And no topic is off limits.

In a climate where comedians have expressed concern about cancel culture, Bryant holds true to a no-holds-bar approach, regardless of the consequences.

“Sometimes you have to throw caution to the wind and just say it, and let the chips fall where they may,” he asserts.

Bryant says that stand-up helps push the envelope to push conversations forward.

“We cross boundaries so that we can get to the other side. Whether we’re talking about race, whether we’re talking about family life, whether we’re talking about personal dysfunctions, all of those things are made light of to help the audience get through what they’re going through.”

And comedy gives its audience a break from what’s going on in their lives, says Bryant.

“So, when you go to a comedy show. You’re taking a mental vacation for that hour and a half or two hours to feel good. Laughter heals.”

In addition to the Friday night standup comedian headliners, attendees at the 18th annual MTO will have the option of six events including a yacht party and a community service beach cleanup. Live music will be on hand with three R&B band performances along with a tribute to Toni Braxton performed by R&B singer Latasha Bla’q! Miami visual artist Rodney Royal, who is known for displaying themes of culture and community, will present a solo art exhibit highlighting iconic Black comedians.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: The Miami Takeover’s “Comedy Vybez Festival”

WHERE: Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Check online for additional sites for related events.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday, July 24.

COST: $55.20 includes fees. Other events through Monday, July 24, cost varies depending on event. Free for community beach cleanup. Individual tickets and weekend party passes available. Tickets here.

INFORMATION: themiamitakeover.com.