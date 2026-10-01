Cinnamon roll limit, strawberry picking returns: Knaus Berry Farm unveils changes for the new season

Knaus Berry Farm, known for its fresh cinnamon rolls and long lines in the pursuit of them, will set a purchase limit on its most famous product as it opens for the new season earlier than ever.

As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, the South Florida staple has announced its upcoming 2026-2027 season — set to begin on Oct. 13 — will feature some changes aimed at improving the customer experience.

"We're very excited to be opening in the middle of October, two months earlier than last year," said Joel White, general manager and partner at Knaus Berry Farm. "Based on the earlier opening, we anticipate lines will be shorter.”

The murder of previous owner Rachel Grafe forced her family to sell the farm to a local investor company, but they still operate the business as consultants. Last year the farm moved a few miles from its original home in the Redland area of south Miami-Dade.

One of the defining features of the farm shop is the lengthy wait times that come with obtaining its coveted products.

Several changes were already made last year after the new owners took over the farm, like accepting credit cards and an online ordering system. This year, Knaus will also have a fourth register and cashier, as well as a QR code ordering system.

READ MORE: Homestead's popular Knaus Berry Farms reopens in a new location



The most intriguing change, however, is a purchasing limit to their famous cinnamon rolls. The baked goods are considered to be the main catalyst of visits to Knaus Berry Farm. Purchases will be capped at four dozen cinnamon rolls per guest at the location.

Kirstin Boncher Knaus Berry Farm's famous cinnamon rolls. There will be a cap of four dozen per person ordering in line beginning Oct. 13, 2026.

The farm shop will also launch a new advance ordering system, where orders of four to twelve dozen can be placed for car pick up, separate from the main farm stand line. Pickup days for advanced ordering will be released one month in advance, with a limited number of morning time slots.

Starting in November, custom requests for orders larger than twelve dozen can be made through the Knaus Berry Farm website.

U-Pick, the farm's well-known strawberry picking experience, is also set to return in December for the first time following the move to Knaus’s new farm location. 25,000 strawberries will be planted in collaboration with Accursio farms.

Kirstin Boncher The Knaus Berry Farm team anticipates strawberry picking should be ready by Christmas time.

Knaus Berry Farm also announced that some menu items will not be making a return, such as shakes and slushies.

Knaus will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The farm is located at 16790 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187.

