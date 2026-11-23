Before Palm Beach County officials granted administrative approval Oct. 7 to allow Project Tango to triple its data center space, they got a stark warning from the lawyer for property owner PBA Holdings.

The letter threatened legal action against not only the county but the staffer in charge, Zoning Director Wendy Hernandez, if the county strayed from its rules and regulations in making the decision.

PBA Holdings, the longtime property owner formerly known as Palm Beach Aggregates, objected to staff requests for noise, vibration and heat studies and any other report on the impact of a AI hyperscale data center on the 202-acre site on Southern Boulevard west of the Arden community.

The landowner insisted the application to change uses within a previously approved master plan had to be judged solely on its merits.

Failure to comply “exposes the county to significant and potentially catastrophic financial liability,” the Sept. 28 letter from PBA Holdings’ Tampa attorney Ethan Loeb said.

“Indeed, we believe that the county’s liability … would be so significant that it would be impossible for the county to financially sustain the damages that PBA Holdings would recover without the issuance of a bond or other extraordinary funding mechanism,” Loeb wrote.

He added an unusual twist, holding Hernandez and other county employees personally responsible for their actions as government officials.

“Moreover, Ms. Hernandez must understand the significant personal liability that she is creating for herself,” Loeb wrote. “Unless immediate and specific direction is provided to Ms. Hernandez, as the DRO (development review officer), and the other county departments involved, to refrain from imposing requirements that are not contained in the ULDC (zoning code), PBA Holdings is fully prepared to sue the county should Ms. Hernandez (and others within the Palm Beach County staff) continue to engage in the activities described herein.”

Ten days later, on Oct. 7, Hernandez signed the letter approving PBA Holdings’ request, although she imposed many conditions, some unacceptable to PBA Holdings.

“Staff added demands for PBA Holdings’ proposed data center facility’s megawatt capacity, a decommissioning ‘business model,’ confirmation that the end user is not a foreign entity under a statute that regulates public utilities and an 850-foot building setback found nowhere in the ULDC (zoning code),” Loeb wrote.

He singled out one comment as “nonsensical.”

“There simply is no tenable authority supporting the 180-degree change in position now advanced by Ms. Hernandez, and by other county staff at her apparent direction,” Loeb wrote.

Earlier, he referenced one potential explanation: a “shift in the apparent political winds.”

While past amendments to the plan met little or no opposition, with the county approving the addition of 64 acres to the site without controversy in January 2024, that changed in December 2025 when the hyperscale character of the data center became clear, raising unrelenting opposition.

On Wednesday, county commissioners grilled staff as to how PBA Holdings could be granted an additional 500,000 square feet of data center uses without commission involvement, as first reported Oct. 20 by Stet News.

During the lengthy discussion with staff, no one brought up the letter.

But on Friday, newly elected County Commissioner Katherine Waldron, who represents the area that includes Project Tango, told Stet News the letter went too far, corrupting the county’s decision-making process.

“This amounts to a personal threat toward a county employee,” she wrote in an email to Stet. “This letter, sent prior to the formal October decision, is unacceptable and, as far as I am concerned, this corrupts the entire process and the decision should be overturned.”

Commissioners debate staff’s determination

Loeb’s protests notwithstanding, residents expressed alarm that the county would grant PBA Holdings’ request, which increased the amount of data center space to 700,000 square feet from 200,000 square feet without a public hearing.

Three county commissioners — Waldron, Marci Woodward and Maria Sachs — took up their cause on Wednesday, expressing frustration with a decision they said excluded the public and must never happen again.

Three commissioners — Joel Flores, Maria Marino and Bobby Powell — argued the staff had to do what it did under existing county rules and past County Commission decisions. The seventh commissioner, newly elected Erica Whitfield, did not commit.

Flores, a lawyer, pointed to the county’s legal liability in defending the staff’s decision.

“If we don’t do things properly we’re opening ourselves up for liability,” he said. “We are going to get sued. We’re going to probably lose because we have no ground to stand on and then they’re going to get an approval anyway.”

Woodward argued that legal technicalities should not override the will of the commission expressed July 15, when commissioners voted 5-1 to reject expansion of data center uses on the site because they would not be compatible with their surroundings.

“It was about power usage and water usage, and we talked ad nauseam about sound and all the other impacts that we don’t even understand yet,” Woodward said Wednesday. “And yet here we are because of some legal technicalities. … I’m not OK with that, and I don’t like spending my time sitting here in zoning hearings and going through this whole process when it seems like it doesn’t matter.”

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo supported the staff’s decision. “It was clear,” he said about changing regulations midstream, “you are bound by law and it would put the county at risk in a lawsuit in the billions and billions of dollars.”

The applicant, he said, knew what they were doing. “So the frustration that I hear from the board was clearly applicants working the system,” he said.

The potential liability is huge. In his warning letter, Loeb said PBA Holdings would sue under the state’s Bert J. Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act, which considers a reduction by the government in a private property owners’ development rights to be a taking, requiring compensation.

In the July hearing, PBA estimated the property with a larger data center on it and more warehouses would be worth $34 billion. Even a smaller data center could be worth billions.

Arguments to throw out applications

Writing on Sept. 28, Loeb wanted the county to stop demanding studies and grant administrative approval quickly because the county’s 120-day review deadline loomed on Oct. 1.

The county ended up missing the deadline after PBA Holdings requested a five-day extension, later expanded to seven days.

That extension, however, should never have been granted because the applicant needed to give five days notice to get an extension, John Eubanks, an attorney for the Arden community, wrote Wednesday to county commissioners. PBA Holdings’ failure to request the extension earlier rendered the application “null and void,” he wrote.

Had the staff thrown out the application, PBA Holdings would have been blocked from moving forward under a moratorium on data center applications enacted by the county in September.

The county also approved a “zoning in progress” on July 7 putting applicants on notice that data center applications would no longer be accepted.

That date proves key in another challenge from Eubanks, contending that a second property owner, WPB Logistics Owner, had submitted its application too late to convert 1.2 million square feet of warehouse uses on the property into 1.1 million square feet of data center uses.

While WPB Logistics, backed by TPA Group of Atlanta, sought a pre-application review of its proposal in April, it did not submit its application until July 14, after the zoning in progress had been approved, Eubanks wrote. The county didn’t deem the application sufficient until July 29.

But county officials say WPB Logistics met the deadline because it actually applied on June 16. The application was deemed insufficient on July 1 because it was missing a document, county staff wrote. WPB Logistics resubmitted it on July 14.

Get ready for another public hearing

Loeb’s legal threat holds an even greater risk over the county as it emerges from a brief lawsuit he filed Oct. 9 on behalf of PBA Holdings.

PBA Holdings sued because it couldn’t get the county to agree on a magistrate to rehear the county’s July 15 decision denying PBA’s proposed expansion.

The landowner acted under FLUEDRA, or the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act, a state law designed to protect the rights of private property owners.

But the tightly wound clock to hold the hearing couldn’t start ticking until both sides agreed to a magistrate. After two months, PBA Holdings sued. The lawsuit ended Thursday after the two sides agreed on a magistrate.

The magistrate will be retired Palm Beach Circuit Court Judge James Martz, County Attorney David Ottey told Stet News. The two sides are aiming for a Dec. 7 hearing date, a hearing that will be open to the public.

As it was July 15, the issue will be whether PBA Holdings is entitled to expand its project to 3.6 million square feet from 2.02 million.

Martz’s decision is nonbinding. It goes to the County Commission, which can accept it or reject it. PBA Holdings would have the right to sue if it doesn’t agree with the commission’s decision.

Commissioners hire consultant, set up advisory panel

The moratorium, enacted in September, enables the county to rewrite its rules regarding AI hyperscale data centers without new applications getting in under the old rules that PBA Holdings and WPB Logistics relied on.

County commissioners argued July 15 that county officials acting in 2016 didn’t envision an AI hyperscale data center when it characterized data centers as light industrial. PBA Holdings argues the county encouraged it to build a data center as an economic boon and its land-use decisions relied for years on the 2016 ruling, which can’t now be undone.

While county attorneys warn that the moratorium is good only for a year, commissioners have given conflicting direction to staff over how to proceed, resulting in losing nearly two months.

On Wednesday, commissioners agreed to create a seven-person technical advisory committee to help shape the new rules, an idea first broached and then rescinded over the past few months.

Three commissioners made their appointments: Boca Raton resident and county Planning Board member Gary Brown (Commissioner Sachs); Rim Bishop, executive director of Seacoast Utility Authority (Commissioner Marino); and Arden resident Santiago Lattanzio, an engineer (Commissioner Waldron).

Commissioners also put on hold a decision last month to select a consultant, even though county zoning officials told them they did not have the in-house expertise to rewrite the zoning code for data centers without one.

On Wednesday, commissioners relented.

Bringing forth the same contract under emergency hiring rules as it objected to in October, commissioners agreed to hire VHB or Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. at a cost not to exceed $225,000. To seek proposals from more consultants would have taken months, county staff said.

Even with the consultants, the timetable is short, Chief Deputy County Administrator Patrick Rutter said in urging the commission to make a decision Wednesday.

“I couldn’t emphasize enough from our perspective: Time is of the essence. We’re at 10 months now and the clock is ticking. Ten months to write something of this magnitude, to see it through the public process, gain the public input and deliver if for you, that’s tomorrow,” Rutter said. “The clock is ticking every day, every week, every month. So if I may, the most important message is: Time is of the essence.”

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.