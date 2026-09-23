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Miami-Dade County land conservation program dodges budget cut

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Pine rocklands at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami-Dade County.
Patrick Farrell
/
Miami Herald
FILE: Pine rocklands at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County’s longtime land conservation program has survived the chopping block.

Thanks to a last-minute petition drive by environmental groups, county commissioners agreed to restore funding for the Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) program to $20 million instead of slashing the program’s budget to just $6.5 million. The dramatic cut would have left only $3 million in its coffers, after covering $3.5 million in costs for land maintenance.

Upping the amount will keep the program running “for now,” Tropical Audubon Society executive director Lauren Jonaitis said in an email.


Because commissioners used money from a water and sewer reserve fund for environmental monitoring and clean-up, the budgeted money can only be used on land that helps protect water.

Tropical and 10 other environmental groups started a petition drive in August and urged commissioners to spare the program. Since voters approved it in 1990, EEL has helped conserve 29,000 acres, including pine rockland, hardwood hammocks and wetlands. Another 34,000 acres for conservation have been identified across the county.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade's land conservation program is facing a crippling budget cut

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Environment
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Jenny Staletovich
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