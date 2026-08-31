Miami Foundation report: 77% of South Dade relies on public dollars, leaving gaps in critical needs

A new study by The Miami Foundation sheds light on the urgent needs facing South Dade, one of Miami-Dade County’s fastest-growing yet most underserved regions. The top concern: affordable housing.

The study, commissioned by a coalition of South Florida funders, analyzed more than 1,400 grants to 262 nonprofits and included interviews with local leaders to better understand “how funding resources flow into South Dade and how well they meet local needs.”

The study was focused on South Dade to include communities south of SW 88th Street, including Kendall and Palmetto Bay. It’s home to more than 600,000 residents, representing up to 25% of all county residents. Miami-Dade’s population is about 2.8 million people, according to the latest federal census estimate.

Community leaders, philanthropists and community leaders held a news conference in Homestead Monday morning to talk about the study's findings.

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The study found that the region’s heavy reliance on public funding sources makes it “vulnerable to shifts in policy or budgets," noting that 77% of the $94 million invested in South Dade between January 2023 and October 2024 came from public funds.

Private dollars filled some gaps, but the study found that "only 4% of funds went to flexible or unrestricted grants... and just 1.7% to capital improvements, leaving organizations without the resources for investments in their staff, infrastructure, and growth."

The study also found that the funding is not evenly distributed, with Homestead and Florida City getting more consistent funding, while the unincorporated areas had greater investment needs.

West Perrine, Goulds, Naranja, and South Miami Heights — all areas with high poverty rates — received fewer grant dollars.

Most funding is concentrated in youth and family services (64%), with health (19%) and education (9%) trailing behind, according to the study. Other issue areas, including economic mobility, arts, and environment, are significantly less funded.

"Funding focuses on youth and families, with growth potential in economic mobility, arts, and environment," the authors of the study noted.

In a series of interviews with community leaders, they identified housing affordability as the most urgent public policy issue. The study found families “struggle with rising rents and limited supply of affordable housing, causing them to double up or relocate."

Access to healthcare, especially specialty and mental health services, is also scarce, forcing residents to travel long distances or forgo treatment, the study noted.

Another major barrier is transportation. "Public transit is limited in unincorporated areas, and services are often scattered, making access difficult for residents without reliable vehicles," the study found.

Workforce training and postsecondary pathways into high-wage careers are also limited, leaving many families unable to break cycles of poverty.

The Miami Foundation calls for action in several key areas:

— “Expand flexible, capital, and private funding streams to support grassroots nonprofits, faith-based groups, and organizations that are stepping in where services fall short."

— "Invest in mobile units and neighborhood 'resource hubs'... particularly in unincorporated and under-resourced areas."

— "Strengthen the pipeline of South Dade leaders through training and leadership development."

— "Invest in local communications, outreach, and education strategies to increase awareness of existing services."