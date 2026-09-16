From family van to Democratic U.S. Senate contender: Angie Nixon’s unlikely rise

State Rep. Angie Nixon pulled off a stunning victory in Florida’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary, bursting onto the national political scene in a hot-pink family van on a shoestring budget.

Despite her opponent raising 16 times as much money, Nixon relied on grassroots organizing to secure a win that defied the state’s Democratic establishment.

Nixon traces her political advocacy to growing up in a home marked by domestic violence, she said.

“I told myself, ‘I don’t like bullies, and I will always stand up and push back and fight against bullies,’” Nixon said on Monday’s episode of the State Affairs podcast “Between the Lines With Dara Kam.”

Traveling over 70,000 miles in the family van, wrapped with her visage and "Change can't wait" slogan — even changing a flat tire at dawn to make a Miami press conference — Nixon brought a fierce energy to the campaign.

Nixon, who defeated former National Security Council official Alex Vindman in the primary, said she is trying to take the national attention in stride. Part of that notoriety stems from her ties to the Democratic Socialists of America.

Will Brown / Jacksonville Today Angie Nixon, of Jacksonville, celebrates winning the Democratic primary nomination for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville.

“It feels interesting. I’m just trying to make sure that I keep everyday people centered, and I’m always gonna bring it back to the people because that’s why I’m running in the first place. … It’s not about me. It’s about the people. The people are who I’m fighting for. The people are the folks that I’m trying to make sure that they have money in their pockets, food on their table and actually have the power to decide what they want their communities and economies to look like. But I must say, it is weird when I’m always getting tagged and seeing people post about me so much. It’s very interesting,” she said.

A single mother for 12 years, Nixon said she drew on her experience stretching a dollar to maximize her campaign resources. Her signature neon-pink aesthetic, she said, began as a break from traditional red-white-and-blue political palettes and quickly evolved into an instantly recognizable brand of political resistance.

Although a November victory over Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody remains a long shot in a GOP-dominated state, Nixon said the stakes transcend her political future.

“I had a conversation with my leadership team last night, and my senior adviser was like, ‘You know, what’s the worst that can happen, Angie? You can lose.’ And I’m like, ‘But if I lose, people are gonna die,’” she said. “That’s a lot of pressure.”

Nixon has faced criticism from some Democrats over her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America movement. She said she agrees with the group on some issues and parts ways on others.

She also rejected critics’ characterization of her as a radical, saying her focus remains on empowering working families and protecting democracy.

Nixon also has split with some Democrats because she supports Palestinians, but she said she is committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate.

“I want them to know that I see them, I hear them, I feel them, I understand,” she said when asked about her message to Jewish voters. “I also fight for the liberation of all people.”

Dara Kam is a senior Statehouse reporter for State Affairs Florida. Reach her at dkam@stateaffairs.com or on X @TheDaraKam.

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