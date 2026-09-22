Watchdog: Broward official voted for regulation that netted his firm over $100k in business

Margate commissioner Tommy Ruzzano used his office to benefit his construction company to the tune of $118,000, according to the Broward County Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

A new report alleges that, in September of 2022, Ruzzano voted against the first reading of an ordinance meant to regulate driveways and parking because he wanted it to focus on driveway specifications and an increased allowable driveway frontage. On second reading, Ruzzano successfully moved that the legislation should increase the amount of driveway frontage and voted for it.

When this passed, Ruzzano knew that the city would soon roll out a property improvement grant program, the report states. Through the program residents could be reimbursed 50% of their construction costs — including driveway improvements.

The commissioner is the owner and president of Ruzzano Construction Inc., which offers driveway improvement services.

At a commission meeting he emphasized that the newly passed ordinance meant that driveway improvements would be eligible for reimbursements under the new grant program, then voted to approve it, according to the OIG.

The next morning, he texted a group of neighbors to tell them about the grant program and said the application would be available soon. "I'll help you fill it out. If you need driveway, paver or roof quotes, I can supply them," he told them, according to the report.

Multiple members of the chat responded with requests for quotes, and in the next year, 10 projects used Ruzzano Construction Inc. for improvements.

In total the company made $118,561.80, half of which was reimbursed by the city, the report states.

The Broward OIG has referred the case to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Ruzzano did not immediately return WLRN's request for comment.

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