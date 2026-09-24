Former non-profit exec busted in fraud scheme. Records show he bought Rolex watches, luxury cars

A former housing director for a Miami-Dade non-profit faces dozens of felony charges after authorities uncovered an elaborate fraud scheme that funneled hundreds of thousands of public and charitable dollars into luxury goods, expensive cars, and high-end travel, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Wednesday at a news conference.

Thomas F. Jardon, 42, of Homestead, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Office and the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General.

"A rogue employee decided to steal from a program designed to help homeless people," Fernandez Rundle told reporters in Miami.

An arrest warrant signed Tuesday charges Jardon with racketeering, organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, dozens of grand theft counts, and identity theft. His total bond was set at $695,000.

READ MORE: Watchdog: Broward official voted for regulation that netted his firm over $100k in business

As the former Director of Housing for Citrus Health Network — a non-profit providing social services to foster children, individuals with mental illness, and the homeless — Jardon managed housing programs funded in part through reimbursements from the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. It was founded in 1979.

Citrus Health employees first alerted agency leaders last November when they complained Jardon was "derelict in his duties and not responding to emails," according to the arrest warrant. At around the same time, a senior account was notified about a purchase of $30,000 in Apple products from a Citrus Amazon account for a program that was no longer operational. Citrus Health fired Jardon on Dec. 5, 2025.

According to investigators, Jardon orchestrated two main fraud schemes over several years. In the first, he created fake companies — including Buendia LLC, Coral Key Partners LLC, and Tito Management LLC —and filed fraudulent leases for properties Citrus did not control, claiming homeless clients lived there. In some instances, Jardon forged property owners' signatures and listed deceased former clients as living tenants.

In the second scheme, Jardon used a shell company named Express Furniture Solutions LLC to submit fake invoices for furniture purportedly delivered to Citrus clients. Between September 2022 and November 2025, Jardon caused Citrus to pay over $559,000 for non-existent furniture deliveries.

Bank and credit records revealed Jardon spent the illicit proceeds on two $19,000 Rolex watches, an 18K gold chain, Louis Vuitton items, fine art, luxury vacations, over $51,000 in cash withdrawals, and four vehicles, including a BMW and two Chevy Silverados, according to the arrest warrant.

Fernandez Rundle told reporters that Citrus Health reimbursed Miami-Dade County with $1.2 million to cover the money allegedly stolen in the fraudulent scheme.