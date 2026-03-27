Third 'No Kings' protests slated to take place in South Florida

The anti-Trump protests that brought millions of people to the streets of South Florida and nationwide last June are returning this weekend.

Across our region, around 25 so-called “No Kings” protests are planned as part of the 3,200 similar demonstrations across the country. It’s the third scheduled protest of its kind since President Trump took office.

Sarah Parker, a National Coordinator for 50501 and executive director of the Voices of Florida Fund, spoke at a press conference for the event on Thursday

"Every single time we have a new No Kings, there's something else happening. It is consistent. Our neighbors are being executed," Park said. "We have ICE at airports. This moment is different because there's an illegal war in Iran. We are saying no Kings in America for a reason."

Deirdre Schifeling, the chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said its there's a responsibility to resist.

"Peaceful resistance is the antidote to repression, and it's the antidote to the despair and powerlessness that repression is trying to make us feel," she said.

The protests are scheduled to take place Saturday. For a list of locations, visit NoKings.org.

READ MORE: ‘Never Trumpers’ launch ad blitz in 27 Florida newspapers to promote ‘No Kings’

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