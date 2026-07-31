Broward Sheriff's Office to face trial over Parkland mass shooting response

An appeals court denied the Broward Sheriff's Office's motion to avoid a trial over its response to the to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A Thursday decision will force BSO to face trial.

Family members of the victims sued the sheriff’s office over what they say are the agency’s multiple failures and negligence after the mass shooting which killed 17 and injured 17 more.

Max Schachter was among the family members suing BSO for damages. His son Alex was killed in the 2018 shooting, and he was relieved by the court's decision.

"Accountability is finally coming," Schachter wrote on X.

BSO has not commented on the appeals court ruling, but the agency has previously responded to delays in lawsuit proceedings.

“It is understandable that the families of the victims of this senseless tragedy are frustrated at the pace of the litigation. The grounds for the filed motions and appeals are well-founded in Florida law and are not for the purpose of delay. BSO’s filings streamline the issues raised by plaintiffs and had BSO waited to assert these defenses and immunities at trial, the delay would be compounded.”

A trial date is now set for next March.

READ MORE: Parkland families demand accountability over the county's response

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