Coronavirus Live Updates: Gov. DeSantis Extends Ban On Evictions, Foreclosures Until September 1

QUICK UPDATES

Gov. DeSantis Extends Ban On Evictions, Foreclosures Until September 1

Updated on Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

Foreclosure and eviction deadlines have again been pushed back, giving Floridians who have been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic a little time to pay their housing bills.

For the fourth time since the ban was first signed in April, Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended an executive order that prevents foreclosures and evictions. The deadline has been delayed to 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1, the order said.

DeSantis had until July 31 to make a decision on whether to change the foreclosure and eviction deadline; that was when the third extension, implemented on June 30, was supposed to end.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

- Devoun Cetoute and Carli Teproff/Miami Herald

Broward County Curfew Extended

Updated on Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

Broward County’s nighttime curfew will be extended as Florida continues to battle a record-breaking increase in COVID-19 deaths. But residents will no longer be responsible for making sure their guests wear masks.

The changes came in an order signed Wednesday by County Administrator Bertha Henry. It extends the county’s curfew — from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily — through at least Monday.

The curfew, imposed 2½ weeks ago, was set to expire Saturday. Broward Mayor Dale Holness said it could be extended further, but there is no consensus among county leaders on how long to extend it

To read more, visit our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

- Lisa J. Huriash and Angie DiMichele/Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Raises Fines For COVID-19 Violators

Updated on Thursday at 6:15 a.m.

Targeting the businesses that flout Palm Beach County’s pandemic rules, violators may face harsher fines or even jail time.

County commissioners updated the county’s emergency management code to make violating such a rule a second-degree misdemeanor. Civil citations can now be issued up to $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent violation, but those fines are halved if the business accepts the citation without challenge.

If a special magistrate gets involved, fines can be issued for up to $1,000 per day for the first violation, up to $5,000 per day for each subsequent violation and up to $15,000 if the violation is deemed “irreparable or irreversible in nature,” meaning it “imperials or threatens to imperil the life, safety or welfare of another.”

To read more, visit our news partner at the Palm Beach Post.

- Hannah Morse/Palm Beach Post