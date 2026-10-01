Rep. Frankel: FAA rejects extension for public comments on permanent Mar-a-Lago flight restrictions

The Federal Aviation Administration has rejected requests from local officials in South Florida to extend the public comment period regarding its proposal to make flight restrictions permanent around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said Thursday.

The decision leaves the original October 2 deadline intact for residents and local leaders demanding for more time to evaluate the flight path changes.

“The FAA’s refusal to give our community more time to be heard is a disappointing disservice to the thousands of residents who will be directly affected by this proposal," Frankel said in a statement.

The current airspace measures were first implemented nearly a year ago following a security request from the U.S. Secret Service to protect the airspace over the Mar-a-Lago estate. However, the altered flight paths have triggered widespread community concerns over increased noise levels and environmental pollution.

READ MORE: Pause doesn’t mean the lawsuit over flight paths near Mar-a-Lago is over

The impact of the security restrictions has expanded significantly over the past year. While previous flight routes affected roughly 2,200 homes and 5,000 residents, the revised flight paths now impact more than 11,000 homes and 21,000 residents, along with numerous local businesses and schools.

Frankel criticized the agency’s handling of the public feedback process, saying the latest decision will have long-lasting effects on local neighborhoods.

“A decision with permanent consequences for our community deserves transparency, careful consideration, and genuine public engagement — not a rushed process,” Frankel said. “The fight is not over.”

Residents seeking to voice their concerns over the proposal have until October 2 to submit their formal public comments directly to the FAA. Here is the FAA website link.