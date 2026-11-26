6pm Saturday PAVAROTTI 90: THE MAN WHO MOVED THE WORLD - Performance

An all-star tribute concert that celebrates what would have been the 90th birthday of legendary Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Filmed at the historic Arena di Verona in Italy in September 2025, this special brings together an extraordinary lineup of international artists to celebrate the legacy of legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti. Featuring performances by Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Il Volo, cellist HAUSER and more, the tribute combines music with archival footage, personal memories and heartfelt reflections on how Pavarotti introduced the beauty of opera to audiences around the world.

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