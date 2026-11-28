8:30pm Monday AN ANTHEM TO AMERICA: Ken Burns & Florentine Films Celebrate 50 years - Retrospective Special / History

A behind-the-scenes look at the landmark documentaries, memorable stories and distinctive filmmaking style that have brought American history to life.

PBS

For five decades, Ken Burns and Florentine Films have brought America's history to life through some of the most celebrated documentaries ever produced. Founded in 1976 by Burns, Roger Sherman and Buddy Squires, the production company has built an extraordinary legacy of storytelling, exploring the people, places and events that have shaped the nation.

An Anthem to America | Celebrating 50 Years of Ken Burns Documentaries | WLRN-TV

This special retrospective takes viewers behind the scenes of landmark productions, including The Civil War, Baseball, Jazz, Brooklyn Bridge, The National Parks and The American Revolution. Through archival footage, memorable clips and interviews with Burns and his longtime collaborators, the program explores the filmmaking techniques, historical research and personal stories behind these acclaimed works and the creative vision that has influenced generations of documentary filmmakers.

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