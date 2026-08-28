A Brickell condominium raises controversy over short-term rentals

The party at a Brickell condo complex just won’t stop.

Miami Herald reporter Linda Robertson has been following The Club At Brickell Bay, a 43-story Brickell condo complex that hosts many short term rentals.

According to the Herald, around 85% of The Club’s 643 units are Airbnbs owned by absentee investors.

“ During COVID, when there was this huge influx of people who were looking for short-term places to stay, the president of the board at that time saw an opportunity," she said on the latest episode of the South Florida Roundup.

The building became a hub of short-term rentals and the condos were advertised by realtors as “an investor’s dream," she said.

This effectively makes the condo a hotel — and residents aren’t happy.

Robertson reported that even 12 days after the city of Miami called on the condo complex to cease vacation rentals immediately, listings stayed up.

And Robertson says this is an issue that not only South Florida has had to deal with.

“ New York City has a department solely dedicated to policing short-term rentals, and they have Local Law 18 there that is specifically designed to restrict how you can rent out your extra room or your apartment," she said.

She says she hopes her articles will raise discussion about ways Miami can address short term rentals.

