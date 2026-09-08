West Palm Beach launches $1 electric car service amid rising traffic congestion

Getting around busy downtown West Palm Beach might get easier and greener.

The city just launched West Palm Move — an all-electric car service program that hopes to cut through local gridlock and get to popular locations around the city.

It's an effort to adjust to the city’s booming population, which increased by more than 9,000 people since the 2020 Census.

The fixed-route service goes live on Tuesday, Sept. 8. On-demand service begins Sept. 15.

The upgraded network means you can order an electric car on demand and stop at places like the Kravis Center, something akin to a city-run rideshare. Or you can take a fixed route that runs strictly north and south along Dixie Highway.

It officially replaces the RideWPB pilot program that ended in May. And to foot the bill, the city is tapping into a mix of developer contributions, parking and mobility fees, and the Community Redevelopment Agency.

Cost

This new app-based model costs $1 for fixed routes and $2 for on-demand rides.

No app is required for the fixed-route only trips. Riders can board and tap a credit/debit card, smartphone or smartwatch to pay; on-demand rides, however, required the West Palm Move app to request and book a ride.

Cash isn't accepted on either service.

The Fixed-Route service runs a set north–south route between the Norton Museum of Art and Northwood Village, stopping at physical stops marked with West Palm Move signs.

Fixed-Route has no distance limits along its route. Trips on the On-Demand service have a 5-mile distance cap to keep vehicles available for shorter trips.

The city is actively reviewing all Fixed-Route stops for ADA accessibility.

For On-Demand, however, wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAV) are available; riders should call 561-264-0458 to set up WAV service on their account rather than using an in-app toggle.