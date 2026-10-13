Storms cause 5 deaths in Mexico as flood risk eases in southwestern US

ENSENADA, México (AP) — Hurricane Simon pounded western Mexico with more wind and rain Monday after tropical weather systems caused five deaths and damage in Pacific coastal towns and resorts.

The eye of the Category 2 hurricane remained offshore as its outer bands of winds and rain slammed communities between the Sierra Madre and the Pacific Ocean near Puerto Vallarta.

Flood advisories were mostly lifted in the southwestern U.S. after the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel caused weekend flooding in Las Vegas.

Hurricane Simon batters Mexico's Pacific coast

In Mexico's Baja California state, rescuers on Monday combed parts of the coastal city of Ensenada where floodwaters swept away vehicles and damaged homes. At least four people died in the state due to the impact of post-tropical cyclone Rachel.

Resident Johana Nuriulu said the flooding began during the night, shortly after heavy rain knocked out electricity. "We heard a loud noise that sounded like ocean waves, but really loud," she said.

Nuriulu said she went outside and discovered that a nearby stream had overflowed, sending water rushing through the neighborhood. The waters inundated streets and homes, sweeping away vehicles and other belongings. "Everything was being dragged away" Nuriulu said.

Several communities were cut off by landslides and overflowing rivers elsewhere in Baja California.

In the afternoon, the Mexican military used helicopters to rescue 32 people — 22 of them foreigners — from a ranch in Ensenada. Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila said 13 were youths.

The state Secretary of Security, Gen. Laureano Carrillo, said that some of the group were missionaries meeting at the ranch and that among them were Germans and Americans.

Baja California Civil Protection Coordinator Ignacio Lozoya said Monday evening that four bodies had been recovered in Ensenada: a 13-year-old girl on Sunday and two women and a 4-year-old boy Monday. Lozoya said six people remained missing: four in Ensenada and two from the town of San Felipe, a father and son who went fishing Saturday and did not return.

According to Ávila some 14,000 federal and state personnel had been deployed across Baja California to assist affected residents and respond to the emergency.

To the south, Simon downed trees and electricity poles, blocked roads and flooded homes in coastal towns of Guerrero state, including the major seaport of Acapulco, Gov. Evelyn Salgado said at a news conference.

A 71-year-old man died after a wall collapsed in Chilpancingo, Guerrero's capital, Salgado said.

Simon had maximum sustained winds of 155 kph (100 mph) late Monday and was expected to remain a hurricane through midweek, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday evening. It was slowly approaching the western Mexico coast, where heavy rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides before landfall possibly late Friday.

In Puerto Vallarta, workers removed wooden panels from boarded-up storefronts and businesses reopened Monday as rains eased. The popular tourist destination's international airport suspended operations until Tuesday morning.

"Personally, I think we should remain on alert because we don't really know whether it will arrive, move elsewhere or dissipate," said Noelia Carrillo, a tourism agency worker.

Rachel brings flooding to the US Southwest

Rachel weakened into a post-tropical cyclone as it moved north into Southern California. The storm battered the coast with unusually large waves, which tore apart a boardwalk and smashed into homes in Long Beach. Some residents were forced to evacuate.

Las Vegas tied an all-time daily rainfall record for October after receiving 1.08 inches (2.74 centimeters) of rain into Sunday morning, according to the U.S. National Weather Service. The record was set in 1947.

Videos posted on social media showed a torrent of water rushing through a street near the Las Vegas Strip, with a Ferris wheel and casinos in the background.

Andrew Orrison, a weather service meteorologist, said localized flash flooding was still a risk for the region Monday.

"We've seen the worst of what Rachel brought ... but unfortunately we are looking at the disturbed weather still lingering," Orrison said.

Flood advisories were mostly lifted by late Monday in Utah, Arizona and elsewhere in the Southwest.

In Utah, dozens of runners and volunteers who were part of the Moab 240 ultramarathon were evacuated Sunday after being stranded by flooding. The race goes through Canyonlands and Arches National Park.

The additional rainfall is not associated with Rachel, but a different weather system moving across the West, Orrison said. The precipitation is forecast to end by Wednesday.

Hurricane Isaias leaves thousands without power in the Southeast

Power was gradually being restored after Hurricane Isaias hit the U.S. Southeast.

At least four deaths have been linked to Isaias, the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, which came ashore as a Category 2 hurricane Friday near Destin, Florida, a Gulf Coast vacation spot filled with high-rises and tourist shops. The storm then roared into Alabama with tropical-force winds before dissipating farther north.

About 106,000 customers remained without power by Monday evening in the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama, according to poweroutage.com. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he expected nearly everyone to have it restored by Tuesday night and directed all schools to reopen Wednesday.

Drier weather is expected over the next few days across areas of the mid-Atlantic down through the Southeast, including the southern Appalachians.

It will feel "a little summerish" in some of those areas with higher than normal temperatures this week, Orrison said.

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Silva Rey reported from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Ding from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City, Laura Turbay in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

