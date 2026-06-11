Haitian culture’s popularity is rising beyond the FIFA World Cup

There has been a surge of global interest in Haitian culture across social media over the past few years, and Haiti’s participation in this year's FIFA World Cup is supercharging that momentum.

Across industries, Haitians say they are experiencing an undeniable renaissance, gaining the kind of humanization and mainstream visibility that wasn't always afforded to them.

Les Grenadiers, Haiti's national soccer team, is back on the world stage for its first World Cup tournament appearance in over 50 years. While that historic sports feat has rightly dominated the headlines, the culture’s viral presence has been growing for months.

It’s driven by everything from the soulful, slow-wine rhythm of Konpa and high-tempo Rabòday music on social media platforms, to high-end designer Stella Jean’s hand-painted 2026 Winter Olympics uniforms and L’Hatiana collection, alongside a growing global appreciation for Haitian cuisine, fine art, cinema and literature.

The World Cup, which kicks off Thursday, is taking this cultural pride to new heights ahead of Haiti’s first match against Scotland on June 13.

READ MORE: Diaspora cheers on Haiti at Miami 'home game' ahead of the World Cup

That sense of Haitian renaissance was palpable at a recent sold-out friendly match between Haiti and Peru.

Held at the nearly 30,000-seat Nu Stadium in Miami, members of the Haitian diaspora remarked that the friendly match "felt like a home game."

And for older Haitian generations, the moment carries emotional weight.

“When I first came [to the U.S.], it was a shame to be Haitian,” Patrick Casimir told WLRN. He was seven years old when Haiti participated in the World Cup in 1974. Casimir immigrated to South Florida from Haiti in 1991.

He was among many Haitians who faced severe social and legal discrimination — xenophobia, and structural racism that haunted Haitians for decades.

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He noted a slow and distinct cultural shift by 1996 with the rise of the Fugees, the iconic hip-hop group founded by Haitians Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, along with Lauryn Hill, a New Jersey native.

Casimir said it took the group's mainstream success to spark a broader interest in Haitian culture.

"We became proud [of] our country. We became happy to be Haitian,” Casimir said. “Like in the '80s, people would be ashamed to say they're Haitian, but not anymore.”

Research across sociology, law, and public health show how Haitian immigrants and their American-born children have faced a "triple-minority" wall of anti-Black racism, xenophobia, and language barriers.

The data shows a long history of the Haitian diaspora being singled out, whether through strict exclusionary policy that deny asylum seekers or mainstream media narratives that unfairly paint Haitians, or “boat people,” as economic and health threats.

Despite a history of social and political marginalization, the newfound interest in Haitian culture has evolved into deep global appreciation. Haiti’s Konpa music was recently added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Meanwhile, traditional culinary staples like the iconic black mushroom rice, diri djon djon, Haitian seasoning base epis, and the slow-cooked vegetable stew, legim, are receiving widespread praise in upscale culinary spaces.

Haitian-American and Pompano native Marlon Simeus told WLRN Haitians aren’t seeking validation. They’re demanding respect across industries.

“ We don't need to prove anything to anybody,” Simeus said. “It's just good to see that younger generation seeing the pride and just the soccer team — something we can get behind.”

Haitian creative milestones

Historic milestones from Haitian creatives are breaking ground across mainstream art, academia, and literature, securing major firsts in spaces historically closed to the culture.

Animation and comedy are leading the charge on screen. Haitian-American animator Tracey LaGuerre recently made history with I Love You, Jocelyn, the first-ever Haitian-American cartoon to premiere on Cartoon Network —featuring popular comedian Jonas Azor (Imjonasty), voicing the father.

Meanwhile, Netflix is showcasing powerhouse diaspora talents like Michelle Buteau in her hit series Survival of the Thickest, alongside Miami-based comedian Reg Thomas, who made a standout run as a top-four finalist on Kevin Hart's Funny AF and recently shared a Miami stage with popular comic Success Jr.

On the live stage, SeJoe — often called the Haitian Dave Chappelle — made comedy history by dropping the first-ever full stand-up special on Amazon Prime performed entirely in Haitian Creole.

That pride in Haiti’s mother tongue is a massive theme right now, reflected everywhere from Duolingo launching a free Haitian Creole course for English speakers, all the way to global film circuits.

Stella Jean High-end Italian-Haitian fashion designer Stella Jean’s hand-painted L’Hatiana collection

In fact, filmmaker Elisée Junior St. Preux just made history at the Tribeca Film Festival with The Tropic Sun and His Eyes, the first narrative feature shot entirely in Haiti to premiere at the New York festival.

Simultaneously, the groundbreaking book A History of Haitian Literature, by scholars Marlene L. Daut and Kaiama L. Glover, secured the prestigious 2026 René Wellek Prize for comparative literature.

When this creative energy hits the streets, look no further than the Bayo music festival. What started as a grassroots block party in Haiti by Grammy-winning producer Michaël Brun has exploded into an internationally acclaimed cultural phenomenon, now celebrating its upcoming tenth anniversary with a massive showcase scheduled for Boston and New York.

Pride in Haiti’s own soccer team on the world stage

And now, the World Cup is shining an extra spotlight on all things Haitian, adding the kind of cultural nuance that the diaspora has consistently demanded of mainstream media.

“Our community needs these stories. We need to be reminded; we need to see who we are as a collective,” said Wanda Tima, the South Florida based entrepreneur and the founder of L’Union Suite , one of the largest Haitian-American digital media platforms.

"And we also need to show people that we are not just political unrest. We are not just, you know, little kidnapping stories or what you're hearing coming out of primarily one city.”

Rosa Zephyr, a 22-year-old Haitian-American from Homestead, told WLRN soccer’s biggest stage is amplifying the small and big cultural wins for Haiti.

“We went through so much — people scrutinize our culture, people scrutinize our food,” Rosa said. “So to be able to see everyone present, and especially with FIFA World Cup bringing us closer to each other, it's such an honor.”

Her sister, Sarah Zephyr, also in her early 20s, is cherishing the visibility.

“It's an amazing feeling to be seen,” Sarah said. “The World Cup is giving us the platform that we deserve.”

Haiti and Curaçao are just two Caribbean island nations competing in the 48-team FIFA World Cup tournament.

“ It's beautiful to finally have our own team, have something that is yours,” Louis Laurent Jumelle, who is from the Latibonite region in Haiti.

Haitian fans who previously supported the likes of Brazil or Argentina now cannot wait to cheer on their own team, Jumelle said.

“When we looked at Brazil, we [Haitian futbol fans] was like, ‘This is the energy and this is the feeling I wanna have when my national team plays.’ We're here,” he said. “So how do we play with that duality? Well, there's no duality. You know? It's, 'You are Haitian.' We are Haitian. We are one.”

The 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, will be played across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., with seven games taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Haiti was drawn in a difficult group that includes powerhouse Brazil, African champions Morocco and a competitive Scotland side.

South Florida is home to the country's largest Haitian population, but the Haitian presence in cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta, where the group stage matches will take place, is expected to draw strong support from the diaspora.

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