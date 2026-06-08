Diaspora cheers on Haiti at Miami 'home game' ahead of the World Cup

South Florida's Haitian diaspora gave a joyful send-off to their national men's soccer team as it prepares to take part in its first World Cup in five decades.

They helped sell out the 26,700-seat Nu Stadium in Miami for a key warm-up match between Haiti and Peru, just days before Les Grenadiers' opening game in the tournament.

Such was the turnout that the match felt like a home game — one many people in Haiti may never experience, given the ongoing chaos that even stopped the team from playing any of its qualification games in the country.

And after 52 years since Haiti's last World Cup appearance, fans who previously supported the likes of Brazil or Argentina now cannot wait to cheer on their own team.

“I usually always have a country I support, but to be able to support my home is one of the best feelings," said Fritz Jean Pierre, who was wearing a special Haiti jersey celebrating the teams appearance at this year's World Cup.

"This is big for us, especially with all we’re going through right now, this is a one of the most positive things that could be happening for us right now.”

READ MORE: World Cup: Haitians are ready to finally celebrate their own players, culture on the biggest stage

Despite a 2-1 loss at Friday's game, fans left the stadium optimistic about the team's upcoming matches.

None of Haiti's three World Cup group stage games will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, with tickets also being prohibitively expensive. But the friendly was one of a slate of exhibition matches in South Florida to offer stateside fans the chance to cheer on Haiti.

Wilkine Brutus / WLRN Louis Laurent Jumelle, who is from the Latibonit region in Haiti, came out to support Haiti in the World Cup warm-up match against Peru at the Nu Stadium in Miami, on June 5, 2026.

"They play a big role in the preparation for the team in terms of confidence and getting the fans excited for what's ahead," said Louis Laurent Jumelle, who is from the Latibonit region in Haiti, about the friendly games.

“ Of course, yes, [World Cup] tickets are expensive. It's unfortunate that many people won't have the opportunity to see Haiti play. But it is what it is. It’s the World Cup, you know? And that comes with a price.

“ But here in Miami where there's a big Haitian population, so we have that opportunity to see the national team, support the national team, so that they could know also that there are fans behind them and supporting them.”

The 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, will be played across Canada, Mexico and the U.S., with seven games taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Haiti was drawn in a difficult group that includes powerhouse Brazil, African champions Morocco and a competitive Scotland side.

South Florida is home to the country's largest Haitian population, but the Haitian presence in cities like Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta, where the group stage matches will take place, is expected to draw strong support from the diaspora.

