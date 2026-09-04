Miami earns top 5 spot on Yelp & Lyft’s 2026 Foodie Cities list

Miami has earned recognition for its dining culture, ranking No. 5 on Yelp and Lyft’s new Top 20 List of Foodie Cities for 2026.

By analyzing rideshare data, restaurant search volume, and Yelp’s feature for organizing and saving businesses, Yelp and Lyft teamed up to discover which American cities have the strongest interest in dining out.

The list marks the beginning of Yelp’s inaugural Foodie Week that runs through Monday, encouraging consumers to eat locally.

The list highlights Miami’s diverse food scene, including Cuban, Haitian, and Venezuelan cuisines. The Top 20 list also mentions a growing number of “chef-driven” restaurant openings garnering national attention, like Bad Bunny and David Grutman’s Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge, Gekko.

The data reflects the variety of Miami’s dining scene. “Trending restaurants this year range from garden Italian (Call Me Gaby), to down-to-earth Jamaican (Dukanoo), and chic Asian (Sexy Fish Miami),” according to Yelp’s 2026 report.

The figures also give insight into America’s broader dining habits. Yelp data shows that “Breakfast & Brunch” is the most-searched cuisine in every Foodie City. Lyft data shows almost one in five rides to restaurants occurs before 12 p.m.

“America’s dining out appetite is real — and in some cities it’s stronger than ever,” according to Yelp. Yelp’s research shows that 45% of Gen Z diners spent more money on restaurants than they did one year ago.