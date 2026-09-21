Stonewall National Museum to host forum on journalism, trust, and LGBTQ+ history

In October, the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library will bring together two national journalists to examine the state of American journalism and the importance of preserving the experiences of marginalized communities.

The forum, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, beginning at 6 p.m., is part of the museum’s “Focus on the Future” series. It will be held at the Mary N. Porter Riverview Ballroom at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest 5th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

The museum was established in South Florida over 50 years ago to preserve one of the nation’s most significant collections documenting LGBTQ+ history and culture, including millions of pages of archival materials. SNMAL aims to connect LGBTQ+ history with contemporary issues shaping American life.

The Fort Lauderdale event on Oct. 22 will include a conversation between Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Charles Perez and The New York Times Florida correspondent David Ovalle. Together, they will have an “honest conversation about the future of truth-telling in a fractured media landscape,” according to organizers.

“Journalists do more than report what is happening in a particular moment. Their work becomes part of the historical record,” said SNMAL President and CEO Robert Kesten. “‘Focus on the Future’ creates an opportunity to talk candidly about trust, responsibility and whose stories become part of that record — issues that are especially important to an institution dedicated to preserving LGBTQ+ history.”

“Our archives show what happens when stories are preserved — and what can be lost when they are not,” Kesten said. “Bringing this conversation home to South Florida connects the work journalists are doing now with the history future generations will inherit.”

Proceeds from all “Focus on the Future” events will support SNMAL educational programming and promote national outreach, strengthening the community’s access to reliable information on LGBTQ+ history.