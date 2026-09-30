Amendment 3 financial impact on Arts & Culture in Palm Beach County could be 'devastating'

The controversial Amendment 3 property tax relief proposal voters must decide Nov. 3 could — if passed — severely dramatically hurt community arts and cultural funding across Palm Beach County.

The measure would raise Florida’s homestead exemption to $150,000 by 2027 and $250,000 by 2028, offering major tax relief to homeowners.

Arts advocates warn that reduced municipal tax revenue could threaten funding that supports local museums, public art, and community festivals.

"The arts and nonprofit services are often discretionary," said Jennifer Sullivan, Senior Vice President of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

As municipalities brace for the potential financial impact, local governments are forced to prioritize core municipal functions over cultural investments, such as public safety, infrastructure, schools, natural resources, and core government operations.

She told WLRN cities and counties are "going to have to prioritize, and we feel strongly that the arts will not be prioritized over some of the basic needs that a community will need."

The impact on arts and culture programming could be "devastating" because local financial pressure is further compounded by recent state-level cuts, such as the complete elimination of $32 million in state arts grants from Florida's 2024-2025 budget, she said.

The sudden decision continues to leave many local arts organizations with few safety nets, despite the state approving approximately $20.2 million in arts funding the following year — local arts agencies had to adjust to a grant pool that was much smaller than historical allocations.

READ MORE: ‘Crying out for our attention’: Delray Beach art installation spotlights fragile Everglades

Statewide data shows more than 680 cultural organizations rely on $195 million in local government support. That includes $11.2 million across 50 organizations in Palm Beach County alone, according to the Council.

Beyond municipal budgets, local cultural institutions drive a massive regional economic engine generating $330 million annually.

That economic engine is heavily powered by cultural tourism — with Palm Beach County’s arts venues drawing over 4 million visitors annually, representing nearly half of the county's 10 million total annual tourist.

"That’s very significant... nearly half of the people visiting are going to experience the arts as well as the beaches," Sullivan said.

These local budget threats come as state-level funding for arts organizations has already experienced sharp declines over recent years.

Sullivan stresses that private donations and philanthropy alone cannot fully replace public investment.

"Our funding in Palm Beach County has gone down about 66% over the last four years," she added.

"In order for all the arts and all the nonprofits to be healthy and provide the maximum level of service, there has to be a funding mix of public and private dollars," she said.