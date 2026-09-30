Netflix star: Bengali-American comedian brings immigrant humor to Palm Beach Improv

A Netflix breakout brings his sharp observational humor and universal immigrant story to Palm Beach County this week with a performance at the Palm Beach Improv.

Bengali-American stand-up comedian and actor Usama Siddiquee grew up in Plano, Texas, before turning down the chance to go to medical school and spending 12 years honing his craft in New York.

Ahead of his show, Siddiquee told WLRN South Florida audiences are among his favorite crowds to play.

"I love Florida. I think Florida gets a bad rap for some reason because of, you know, people talk about all this crazy type in Florida Man or bath salts and all this stuff," he said.

"But, lowkey, you go to Florida and it's like the coolest people on earth, easiest vibes, down to laugh at whatever."

Siddiquee performs October 2nd at the Palm Beach Improv. The new location is tucked inside the Wellington Mall.

Siddiquee was a fan favorite and finalist on Kevin Hart’s new series for Netflix, Funny AF. And, as an actor, he appeared in Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest and Inventing Anna, HBO’s And Just Like That, and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

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Siddiquee famously abandoned his plans to attend medical school at Texas A&M University, just one day before leaving, choosing comedy instead.

His immigrant parents initially didn't take the pivot too well, he told WLRN.

"The word comedian in Bengali means, like, town drunk," Siddiquee said. "So they're like, 'What, are you going to be a professional drunk?'"

But it "paid off," he said, and now his family supports his every move.

Siddiquee is a physical, animated comedian who uses observational humor to probe parenting, romantic relationships, travel and the universal immigrant experience.

"We're all Greeks, Haitians, Bengalis, all the subcultures have the same kind of heavy duty parenting. Education is everything... respect your parents or else... be a doctor, engineer, all that stuff... it's all of us. We're the majority, lowkey.

"A Mexican guy will come up and be like, 'Hey, oh my god, that was exactly my mom.' And it's like, 'Yo, same sh*t, different sandal.'"

Siddiquee told WLRN his current tour is booming right now, thanks to his breakthrough appearance on Netflix’s Funny AF alongside Kevin Hart.

"Kevin Hart changed my life. The show changed my life," Siddiquee said. "Before, I was a headliner, but I was struggling to sell tickets. After the show, everything sold out."