WLRN hosts free Oct. 15 screening of new documentary 'Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail'

WLRN's newest original documentary production — "Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail" — explores the ongoing dialectic around the preservation of archaeological remains as urban development continues to reveal a past that still remains to be defined.

A free screening is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami.

Set against the backdrop of recent discoveries in downtown Miami that continue to reveal a massive Tequesta civilization that lies beneath this urban metropolis, the program calls into question the societal responsibilities to properly maintain the intrinsic value of these pre-Columbian cultures that existed in the Americas for thousands of years.

Courtesy / WLRN WLRN's newest original production — Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail — explores the ongoing dialectic around the preservation of archaeological remains as urban development continues to reveal a past that still remains to be defined. A free screening will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami.

The program follows the ongoing debate as to whom these artifacts and bones ultimately belong as developers defend their inherent property rights against the efforts of local indigenous groups and academic institutions that would lay claim to a universal need for preservation and analysis.

The Oct. 15 free screening will include insightful interviews with some of South Florida’s most iconic historians, including Dr. Paul George resident historian at History Miami, famed Miami Circle archaeologist Bob Carr, Dr. William Pestle with the University of Michigan, indigenous historian Dr. Patricia Wickman, State of Florida archaeologist Kathryn Miyar, local historian William Keddell as well as featuring historic archival footage from the Wolfson Media Archives.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Free screening of WLRN's newest original production Broken Ground: Unearthing the Tequesta Trail

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

WHERE: Silverspot Cinema (Downtown Miami), 300 Southeast 3rd Street, #100 Miami, FL 3313.

Parking is available at MET 3 Garage (next to WholeFoods)

It is $8.00 for up to four hours. Locate the QR code inside the garage to open the Premium Parking page, select the 4-hour stay and pay for the full rate ($25.35). Once you arrive at Silverspot Cinema, use the iPad next to the front desk on the ground floor to look up your license plate and validate your stay. You will be refunded the difference and your total will be $8.00.