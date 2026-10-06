Miami-Dade County approves first Metrorail and Metrobus fare increase in 13 years

For the first time in 13 years, Miami-Dade County officials have approved a fare increase for Metrorail and Metrobus services.

The 50 cent adjustment raises the standard one-way fare to $2.75. County officials state the primary goal of the rate hike is to generate revenue to maintain essential late-night bus routes, which serves more than 4,000 daily commuters, including late-shift workers.

In press release late Tuesday, the county said the fare increase will also preserve 13 routes that were at risk of being eliminated due to budgeting issues.

“We worked closely with the Administration and the Board to find a way forward that protects service thousands of people rely on every day,” Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works Director and CEO Stacy L. Miller said. “These restorations will help keep our community connected and ensure more riders can continue getting where they need to go, including those who depend on transit late into the evening.”

Miami-Dade’s transportation department has faced several budgetary challenges due to rising operational costs. The 50 cent fare increase will generate approximately $9.2 million, but will not completely eliminate the issues.

At prior meetings, county officials have discussed imposing charges for the Metromover service downtown. It is currently free.

READ MORE: Miami could start charging for free Metromover and cut down trash crews

While transit advocacy groups have voiced concerns over the financial impact on frequent riders, county leaders emphasize that the rate adjustment is necessary to keep the transit operations running reliably.

County officials will offer a free and reduced-fare transit program for eligible riders which includes seniors, veterans, students, people with disabilities and residents with limited incomes. This comes as an attempt to keep the metro services affordable despite increases in fares.

“The additional revenue will help keep more buses running and preserve the service residents rely on,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “Together, we are protecting critical service for thousands of riders and building a stronger, more connected Miami-Dade for everyone”.

The fare adjustment goes into effect January 1, 2027.

