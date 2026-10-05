Is the Carnegie Mellon Miami campus the 'missing puzzle piece' to the city's tech scene?

Carnegie Mellon University's move to open a major new campus in South Florida could mark "almost a second founding of Florida and Miami," according to one Miami tech consultant.

It comes after hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin donated $3 billion to the prestigious Pittsburgh private school, the largest individual gift in higher education history. The 35-acre campus, set to open in 2028, will have studies focused on national security, human health, climate resilience and advanced manufacturing fields.

"I think we are at the precipice of something transformational," said Saif Ishoof, a Miami strategic adviser and founder of the tech consulting firm Lab22c, speaking with WLRN South Florida Roundup host Tim Padgett.

READ MORE: Carnegie Mellon University’s Miami campus will be the 'future of America,' says billionaire donor

For much of this century, Miami and South Florida have been talking big about ditching the region’s low-wage, low-tech economy and morphing into Silicon Beach or Wall Street South. But there often seems to be more talk than walk.

The arrival of one of the country's preeminent tech institutions — on the cutting edge of AI, computer science and advanced robotics — to Miami's hip Wynwood district will be a game-changer, according to Ishoof.

The news comes on the back of a major new Vanderbilt University campus announced in West Palm Beach.

Pedro Portal / Miami Herald Saif Ishoof founded Lab22c, a firm that advises clients who are interested in connecting into the city’s booming innovation ecosystem.

"A lot of the haters, when they look at South Florida, the comment was often, 'But we don't have a serious engineering scientific research institution,'" he said. "This was the missing puzzle piece."

"We've got the human capital, the people. We are [also] a magnet for global capital," he added. "And now we've got, in addition to our great local academic institutions, a strong engineering technology research university in R1 that knows how to move fast and commercialize intellectual property."

At a lavish celebration event last week, Griffin said the campus will help "build the future of America," while Gov. Ron DeSantis it would "create an ecosystem that's going to be really, really special" for South Florida and "the safety and security of our country.”

Next frontiers

Ishoof said that the region can be on the "frontier" of areas like advanced composite materials, hardware innovation and physical AI such as smart health devices. He pointed also to Florida's unique position as home to three combatant commands (U.S. Southern Command, Special Operations Command, and Central Command), plus Space Force assets.

”Arriving into this market at this time, a juggernaut of research around AI, around physical technology, around hardware, advanced composites material... and we think about areas that right now, if you walk around and you tell a family friend at a barbecue [that] Florida or South Florida's gonna play in the space economy, they're gonna look at you like you're crazy. But this missing puzzle piece means those next frontiers.” Ishoof said.

Ishoof said the campus could be a missing element that will make young South Florida students consider staying in the area to learn. The specific location, he said, was also key to attracting talent. "In Miami, we win on vibes," Ishoof said, referencing the appeal of Wynwood's coffee shops, restaurants and recent history as an art enclave.

The deal involves the largest real estate transaction in Florida history: a massive warehouse acquisition for a reported $1.1 billion. He credited developer Moishe Mana, who the Wynwood properties and had been waiting for what Ishoof called a "catalytic, transformational player" rather than settling for conventional commercial tenants.

Carnegie Mellon was established in 1900 after Andrew Carnegie donated $1 million to the city of Pittsburgh. According to the institution, Carnegie envisioned a school where working-class men and women of Pittsburgh could learn practical skills, trades and crafts that would enhance their careers, lives and communities.

The university has an 11% acceptance rate, with tuition at around $70,000 per year.

Listen above to the Oct. 2, 2026, interview with Saif Ishoof, on WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett or wherever you get your podcasts.

