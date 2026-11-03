In Palm Beach County, Republican James Uthmeier claims victory in Attorney General race

Speaking to supporters at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, just a short drive from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Republican incumbent James Uthmeier claimed victory tonight in the race for Florida Attorney General.

He vowed to "keep Florida safe, strong, and brave" as the crowd chanted, "Four more years, four more years!"

This midterm election win provides Uthmeier with his first full four-year elected term, defeating Democratic challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez, a former state lawmaker.

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Uthmeier had just under 51% of the vote, according to preliminary results with 97% of the vote counted at the time of publication.

He was originally appointed to the position in February 2025 by Governor Ron DeSantis, stepping in to fill the vacancy left when Ashley Moody was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Prior to his appointment, Uthmeier served as DeSantis's chief of staff and entered the race with an endorsement from Donald Trump.

Wilkine Brutus Speaking to supporters at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, just a short drive from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Republican incumbent James Uthmeier claimed victory tonight in the race for Florida Attorney General. Uthmeier secured a four-year term as the state's chief legal officer, defeating Democratic challenger Jose Javier Rodriguez, a former state lawmaker.

Some polling accurately indicated the potential for a close race, but the Democratic challenger faced significant hurdles in a state with 1.5 million more registered Republicans, while Uthmeier maintained a fundraising advantage.

Uthmeier told WLRN his top priorities include keeping pressure on big tech companies.

" So the next two years will be a lot of litigation. I feel very good about all of these cases," he told WLRN. "I think Florida juries recognize kids have suffered greatly based on the addictive features in these applications and the risk of predators getting to kids. "

The state's top chief legal office said his other priorities include continuing his pressure on child traffickers.

"I wanna keep going after child predators. We've done a lot of that the last two years, we've taken down over 2,300," he told WLRN. "That's not gonna stop. We're gonna use every tool, every resource."

Throughout his campaign, Uthmeier leaned heavily on conservative policy priorities.

He spotlighted his efforts to enforce strict immigration laws and help spearhead the controversial $1 billion Alligator Alcatraz detention facility.

His win could bring other long-term priorities to the spotlight.

Uthmeier, who is a staunch anti-abortion advocate, also campaigned on a platform to completely eliminate abortion access in the state.

He’s a prominent supporter of "fetal personhood," which is a legal framework seeking to grant embryos and fetuses the same constitutional rights as born individuals, a policy that would end abortion access even in cases of rape and incest, also carries legal implications for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy.