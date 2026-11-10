Delray Beach scraps St. Patrick’s Parade and Pride Event, citing Florida DEI restrictions

Delray Beach officials say new state legal restrictions on diversity programs are forcing the city to pull the plug on two of its biggest annual celebrations in 2027.

The city announced Tuesday on Facebook that it will no longer host or fund its long-running St. Patrick’s Day Parade or its annual Pride Festival.

The reason: City officials said a new state law taking effect Jan. 1 limits local government spending on programming related to ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

As a result, the city concluded that it is legally prohibited from organizing or funding either event next year.

The announcement marks a major shift for the downtown area, where the March parade and June festival have historically drawn thousands of visitors for the community and local businesses.

"The City recognizes that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect," officials said in a statement.

"We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years. We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws."

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