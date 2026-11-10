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Delray Beach scraps St. Patrick’s Parade and Pride Event, citing Florida DEI restrictions

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM EST
Delray Beach pulls plug on St.Patricks Day, Pride Fest
Delray Beach
Delray Beach pulls plug on St.Patricks Day, Pride Fest due to the state's DEI policy.

Delray Beach officials say new state legal restrictions on diversity programs are forcing the city to pull the plug on two of its biggest annual celebrations in 2027.

The city announced Tuesday on Facebook that it will no longer host or fund its long-running St. Patrick’s Day Parade or its annual Pride Festival.

The reason: City officials said a new state law taking effect Jan. 1 limits local government spending on programming related to ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity.

As a result, the city concluded that it is legally prohibited from organizing or funding either event next year. 

The announcement marks a major shift for the downtown area, where the March parade and June festival have historically drawn thousands of visitors for the community and local businesses.

"The City recognizes that these annual events have provided opportunities for members of the community to gather, celebrate, and connect," officials said in a statement.

"We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers, and community partners who have contributed to these events over the years. We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws."

READ MORE: Tower Theater returns to Miami Dade College's stewardship

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
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Government & Politics Local NewsPalm Beach CountyDelray Beach
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
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