2 deaths reported in Florida after Hurricane Isaias moves through Panhandle

Florida turned to the clean-up after Hurricane Isaias made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Friday night, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying the area had weathered the storm remarkably well, all things considered.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported two deaths, one of someone pinned under a large tree inside a home, spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said by email. “They were unresponsive and did not have a pulse.”

The second victim “was found deceased in his garage, which was closed, with a running generator inside it. Four additional family members, ages 72, 24, 5, and 4, were transported to the hospital by EMS for non-life-threatening treatment,” she wrote.

Two deaths were reported in Alabama.

“I know that this was a storm that had a broad impact. It’s not just Okaloosa County, where it made landfall, and we understand that there was damage that stretches, really, from the Alabama-Florida line all the way into the Far Eastern parts of the Florida panhandle. So we’ll be working with the locals to be able to provide the support that they need,” DeSantis said during a news conference Saturday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach.

“You never want to have any of these storms. But if you looked at the storm as it was gaining strength — there were predictions it would weaken, but that’s not always the case. And to see the wind shear, to see how the storm ended up developing, and even falling apart, that helped in terms of damage that otherwise would have been done.

“So, I feel like there’s damage. I feel like that’s gonna be difficult, obviously, for people whose property was damaged, but I also feel like this is a very surmountable for us.”

The governor reeled off a list of grocery, building supply, and other businesses that had reopened.

“I can say, right here, the Waffle House is back open. And normally, if these other ones are open, Waffle House is probably open, as well. So, we’re gonna continue working,” he added. Those businesses, known for operating around the clock, closed throughout the Pensacola area Friday.

Flooding was receding and bridges and major highways were open, the governor said.

As of Saturday morning, search and rescue teams had been mobilized but “we have not yet received any request for search and rescue deployment, and I take that as an optimistic sign,” DeSantis said Saturday morning.

“But our resources are prepared in the event that the need arises. Particularly with respect to any flooding that may occur on the back end of this storm — and we’re likely to continue to see in some areas water levels continue to rise.”

Storm makes landfall near Destin

Isaias made landfall near Destin, around 50 miles east of Pensacola, about 8:30 p.m. Central time Friday with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

During the storm, in downtown Pensacola debris like fast food containers, sticks and even sheet metal roofing flew down the streets.

As the sun set, the wind died down with it. An orange and pink haze covered the skyline as wind ripped through and power went out. At one point, Pensacola police informed reporters that they were stopping patrol due to the conditions.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 10 a.m. update Saturday, Isaias was located 50 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, moving north-by-northwest at 10 mph.

“Through the weekend, Isaias is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches across southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and southwest Georgia,” the center reported. “Localized totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly within banding across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.

Here’s how DeSantis described the situation in Florida:

More than 16,000 power line workers had staged before the storm, and they began repairs as soon as it was safe. “Cut and toss” operations for downed trees and other debris and bridge inspections kicked off at around 3 a.m.

“As of this morning, all state-owned bridges are safe and have been reopened for travel. Crew finished inspecting all the coastal bridges by 0600 this morning,” the governor said. Also cleared were Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 98, which follows the coast. Smaller roads still had debris.

As of Saturday afternoon, about 10,000 of the 448,000 electricity customers in Florida who’d lost power had it restored. Officials were inspecting the grid, DeSantis said.

Some 90% of customers in Santa Rosa County lost power; in Holmes County, it was 89%; in Washington, 86%; Walton, 85%; Escambia, 75%; and Okaloosa, 53%.

The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach was reopened, but Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola International airports remained closed in the afternoon.

Caution urged

Attorney General James Uthmeier cautioned against hiring unlicensed contractors to clear debris or make repairs. Often, these are fly-by-night operators from out of state, he said.

“They come in wanting to take advantage of the situation and market themselves as there to do roof repairs, other repairs. They’re often not licensed, not competent. They just want to take your money and run.”

Jared Purdue, Florida’s transportation secretary and emergency management director, also urged caution.

“Even though the storm has made landfall, dangerous conditions could remain,” he said. “Please avoid unnecessary travel to allow first responders, utility crews, and debris removal teams to work safely. Always assume downed lines are energized, stay away from damaged electrical equipment, and standing water near power lines. If there is standing water or flowing water on top of a road, please do not drive through it. It can be very dangerous.”

“I just want to, just plead for patience from our citizens. You know, all of us have suffered damage,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Atkinson Jr. said. “But it could have been a lot worse. Given the significant strength of the storm, you know, I consider ourselves lucky.“

Jay Waagmeester reported from Pensacola. Christine Sexton contributed to this story.

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