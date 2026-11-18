Immigrant advocates, community leaders, and local elected officials are calling on Doral Mayor Christi Fraga and the Doral City Council to end the city’s partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A planned news conference Wednesday morning outside Doral City Hall comes amid heightened federal immigration enforcement across South Florida and mounting concern over how local police collaboration affects Doral’s residents, workers, families, and businesses.

Tension is growing in Doral — home to the nation's largest Venezuelan American community — over the city attorney's warning to not discuss the 287(g) agreement between the city and ICE. He said merely discussing the pact "could be viewed as an anticipatory breach of the agreement and an intent to violate state law."

The warning came after Councilwoman Maureen Porras requested the city council publicly discuss the municipality’s cooperation agreement with ICE.

READ MORE: Doral councilwoman pushes to revisit ICE pact after city attorney keeps item off agenda

The 287(g) agreement allows local police departments to partner with federal immigration authorities to enforce immigration laws.

"All I wanted to do was bring this up to the council, be able to discuss it with my colleagues ... discuss it with the attorney, and also with the community. And unfortunately, we are getting blocked from even doing that," Porras told CBS News Miami’s Facing South Florida with host Jim DeFede on Sunday.

The activists say the move to keep the city council from discussing the pact is undemocratic.

"This illegal procedural maneuver is an attempt to prevent public accountability and silence debate over a policy with significant consequences for thousands of Doral residents," the activists said in a statement. "Rather than allowing an elected representative to bring this issue before the public, city officials are using questionable bureaucratic justifications to keep the agreement off the agenda."

"Residents deserve an open and transparent discussion about whether this agreement serves the interests of Doral, not efforts to shield the policy from public scrutiny," the activists said.