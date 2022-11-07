LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: Election Day 2022 in South Florida
WLRN will cover multiple angles and locations across Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, as well as the main state races — from the polls to the parties. Come back for regular updates throughout the day and evening, from the casting of the final ballots to the latest vote counts, results, reaction and analysis.
What you need to know:
- Polling stations will be open across South Florida from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today for in-person voting, while you can also drop off vote-by-mail ballots at some election offices
- If you have yet to cast your ballot, you can find all the practical information here and our guide to voter guides to help you navigate your ballot here
- In the most high-profile race in the state, polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Rep) beating challenger Charlie Crist (Dem)
- With control of the U.S. Senate in the balance, Democrat Val Demings faces an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio
- Along with various countywide and local questions, all Florida voters can vote on three proposed state amendments. You can read about them here. Any statewide amendments require at least 60% of the vote to pass
- The first races are expected to be called soon after 7 p.m., although no statewide races will be called before the closing of polls in the Panhandle region of Florida, at 8 p.m. EDT
- Do you plan to vote today? Tell us about what's driving you to the polls or if you see something at your local polling precinct that looks unusual or suspicious. Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767, or reach out to us on social media @ WLRN via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram