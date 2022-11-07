Live Blog: Election Day 2022 in South Florida

What you need to know:



Polling stations will be open across South Florida from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today for in-person voting, while you can also drop off vote-by-mail ballots at some election offices

If you have yet to cast your ballot, you can find all the practical information here and our guide to voter guides to help you navigate your ballot here

In the most high-profile race in the state, polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Rep) beating challenger Charlie Crist (Dem)

With control of the U.S. Senate in the balance, Democrat Val Demings faces an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio

Along with various countywide and local questions, all Florida voters can vote on three proposed state amendments. You can read about them here. Any statewide amendments require at least 60% of the vote to pass

The first races are expected to be called soon after 7 p.m., although no statewide races will be called before the closing of polls in the Panhandle region of Florida, at 8 p.m. EDT

Do you plan to vote today? Tell us about what's driving you to the polls or if you see something at your local polling precinct that looks unusual or suspicious. Text the word ‘voting’ to 786-677-0767, or reach out to us on social media @ WLRN via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram

