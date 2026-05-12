Mohamed Alkawaja is an international journalism intern in partnership with the Bob Graham Center at the University of Florida.

He is a college senior about to graduate at the University of Florida, where he studies political science. He grew up in Toronto, Canada, but his family moved to Miami, Florida, a couple of years ago.

He’s passionate about storytelling and has an interest in international political journalism.

In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, going to the gym, watching movies and going to the beach.

