Mohamed AlkawajaWLRN Intern
Mohamed Alkawaja is an international journalism intern in partnership with the Bob Graham Center at the University of Florida.
He is a college senior about to graduate at the University of Florida, where he studies political science. He grew up in Toronto, Canada, but his family moved to Miami, Florida, a couple of years ago.
He’s passionate about storytelling and has an interest in international political journalism.
In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, going to the gym, watching movies and going to the beach.
Person Page
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"Hands Across America 2.0 is about bringing communities together to stand united to save our democracy, support our immigrant neighbors, and show that the will of the people still matters," Myra Kremenitzer, head of Indivisible Boca Raton, said in a statement announcing Monday’s planned protest.
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“I’m fighting to lower costs for Florida families, and that starts with an immediate pause on the federal gas tax to provide immediate relief for Floridians.” Vindman said in a statement.
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"It is clear that the security conditions are not met at the level for us to have elections in August," Fils-Aimé said in an interview broadcast Monday on Magik9 radio in Haiti and reported by Reuters.