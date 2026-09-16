DJT Airport to hold scheduled emergency response drill on Wednesday

President Donald J. Trump International Airport is scheduled to carry out a triennial full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday as part of its emergency preparedness efforts and compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

The safety drill, which has been in the planning stages for more than a year, is designed to give airport personnel and regional emergency responders hands-on practice in executing coordinated responses to potential airfield incidents. Similar exercises have been conducted at DJT in past years.

“Maintaining our emergency preparedness is an essential part of operating a safe and efficient airport,” said Laura Beebe, Director of the Palm Beach County Department of Airports. “This exercise provides an opportunity for our airport team and emergency responders to practice their roles, strengthen coordination and ensure we are prepared to respond effectively to potential incidents.”

People in and around the airport, say officials, may notice an influx of first responders and specialized airport staff in and around the airfield during the simulation. The exercise is is closed to the public and is not expected to cause any delays or disruptions. The airport will remain fully open and continue normal operations throughout the duration of the drill.

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