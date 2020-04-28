Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Releases Data On Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Nursing Homes, ALFs

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, April 28, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida Releases Data On Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Nursing Homes, ALFs

Updated Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Under mounting pressure from elder advocates and family members of nursing home residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday released information on the number of residents and staff infected by the deadly coronavirus at Florida elder-care facilities — though he still refused to disclose the number of deaths linked to each facility.

One nursing home in the Panhandle has reported nearly twice as many confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents as any other home in the state: Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, a 210-bed home with a spotty record of resident care in recent years. The home has been disciplined by the state 12 times since 2004, for a total of $29,625 in fines.

The data released by the governor’s office shows 87 current residents of Southern Oaks have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, as well as 15 employees. Another five residents with confirmed cases have been transferred from the home. That means about 40 percent of the home’s maximum number of residents has contracted the illness, according to state records.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

- Carol Marbin Miller and Ben Wieder