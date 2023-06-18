A Macabre Murder Leaves A Small Town Community In Shock

9pm Tuesday Midsomer Murders - Crime/Drama

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2003

Mahesh Sidana is a keen butterfly collector, headmaster of the local school and one of the founding members of the elite global IQ society, Circulus. When his wife discovers his dead body carefully and gruesomely pinned with an industrial drill bit to the wall of his summerhouse, the community goes into shock. It's in the manner of one of the butterflies in his display cases - Mahesh has been made the macabre centrepiece of his own collection!

