After 2 Pulitzers and 27 years covering federal courts, Jay Weaver retires from the Miami Herald

At a time when journalists are being laid off nationwide and in South Florida, longtime Miami Herald federal courts reporter Jay Weaver is concluding a monumental 50-year career in journalism on his own terms — leaving behind a legacy that includes two Pulitzer Prizes and nearly three decades spent reporting on one of the nation's most vital beats.

He joined WLRN's South Florida Roundup host Tim Padgett on Friday to talk about his career documenting high-stakes legal battles, political sagas, and international cases where the interests of the United States and Latin America frequently intersect. And the dramatic job losses in the embattled media industry, including the latest layoffs at the Herald and El Nuevo Herald.

During a career spanning 27 years at the Herald, Weaver's work has earned him shared honors in two Pulitzer Prizes with the Herald newsroom — first in 2001 for coverage of the Elian Gonzalez raid, and again in 2022 for the paper's breaking news coverage of the Surfside condo collapse.

Weaver's nearly three-decade run at the federal courthouse stands as a benchmark for local investigative journalism in South Florida, marking the end of a pivotal chapter in the Herald's history.

His appearance on the South Florida Roundup took place the day after McClatchy, the Herald's and El Nuevo Herald's parent company, announced it was eliminating almost three dozen positions at the two newspapers.

READ MORE: More than 30 journalist jobs eliminated at Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald by parent company McClatchy

To put into perspective, according to Weaver, the latest reduction in staff brings the Herald editorial newsroom to a fraction of the 500 staffers it maintained during the peak of his early days at the award-winning newspaper.

In his interview on The South Florida Roundup, Weaver expressed deep concern for the future of local reporting as critical beats —including City Hall, Miami Beach, and state politics.

"My fear is that the leftover reporters, all of whom are excellent, are gonna be stuck with more and more work," Weaver said, pointing out that his own federal court coverage will likely be partially absorbed by veteran colleague Antonio Delgado, who already covers Venezuela and Colombia.

Here are excerpts of Weaver's interview on WLRN's South Florida Roundup with host Tim Padgett:

Weaver: Well, look, I mean, the problem here is, is that, you know, I'd say 30 years ago, the Herald, had 500 employees. This is not hyperbole. It's really the number. And today, it's lucky to have maybe 50 or 60 editorial staffers. It, it, it is unfortunately, uh, the demise of the newspaper, but at the same time, there is the digital side of things, but we're losing key people. I mean, among the layoffs, try to wrap your head around this one, was a very, very good, city hall reporter in Miami. So at the Miami Herald, the position of city hall beat reporter has been eliminated. I mean, even an amateur observer would look at that and say, "What could McClatchy and the Miami Herald's editors and leaders possibly have been thinking?"

Padgett: But there's also some question as to whether the position you're leaving, federal courts reporter, will be filled once you're gone.

Weaver: Yes, that's true too.

Padgett: Which is also a very vital beat.

Weaver: But it is a vital beat, and, you know, there are other beats that are being eliminated, the Miami Beach beat, you know, the Tallahassee political beat, the South Florida political beat, and countless kind of sub-tier beats that are very important to really understanding our communities. My job will probably be partly covered by a reporter named Antonio Delgado, who's already covering-

Padgett: Venezuela ...

Weaver: Venezuela and Colombia. Yes, exactly. Yeah. We've been colleagues. He's wonderful. He's a pro, but I don't know how he's gonna be able to do it. And so my fear is, is that the leftover reporters, all of whom are excellent, are gonna be stuck with more and more work. And, you know, AI is going to affect their ability, not so much in the work they do, but in how their information is fed to the search engines and how it's absorbed and hoarded by the Googles of the world, which are basically stealing all the information, profiting off it, but the local newspaper, the Herald, doesn't benefit at all. Which is why we're in this terrible spot.