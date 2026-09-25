Brightline obtains $490 million to restructure its debt. Bankruptcy judge must approve

High-speed rail company Brightline has entered into a financial restructuring agreement that would help it reorganize its billions of dollars of debt — while other entities of the company are set to file for bankruptcy.

The financing agreement announced early Friday is with major debt holders to restructure its IOUs while securing $490 million from supporting stakeholders.

That has to be okayed by a bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy proceedings will affect Brightline’s parent company and not the operating company of the Miami-to-Orlando high-speed rail operations. Brightline has been negotiating with its lenders for more than a year. It has about $5.5 billion in debt.

Brightline's parent entities declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but Brightline Trains itself will enter a restructuring support agreement, meaning that train operations can remain open while Brightline restructures its debt and makes a plan to pay off creditors.

In a press release, Brightline said it secured $490 million in new financing to fund the restructuring.

The Chapter 11 filing and the debt restructuring will have to be approved by a bankruptcy judge in New Jersey.

"Brightline is a critical part of Florida’s transportation network that has changed the way people move around the state. Today’s agreement brings $490 million in new long-term capital to Brightline from the stakeholders who know this business, and it comes at a time of real momentum," said Patrick Goddard, Chief Executive Officer of Brightline Florida.

"This transaction will be a catalyst for further growth in ridership and revenue. We are grateful to our creditors, advisors, vendors, teammates, and guests for their confidence throughout this process, and we look forward to the bright future ahead."

READ MORE: Brightline cuts losses yet ‘substantial doubt’ remains it can avoid bankruptcy

The company was once hailed as the “future” of rail transit in the U.S., drawing praise from federal and local government officials as the answer to Florida’s chronic transportation woes.

Earlier in the week, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News — citing unnamed sources — each reported Brightline was planning to file for bankruptcy in New Jersey to restructure its debt.

In a Senate committee hearing last June, Republican Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno went as far as joking that he was "doing a commercial for Brightline" as he sung praises for the company's Florida operations. He contrasted Brightline with the publicly-owned Amtrak rail system, likening them to "a Russian car from the 70s versus a modern vehicle today."

" Why are we even in this business? Why are we subsidizing or owning passenger rail in America when we have absolutely — we're terrible at it?" mused Moreno. " Why don't we just get out of that business completely, let the private sector run it?"

The company has had its share of problems leading up to this point.

As WLRN and the Miami Herald reported in the award-winning podcast and series Killer Train, Brightline became the deadliest train system in the nation, with over 200 deaths connected to its trains. The deaths continue. A Fort Lauderdale pedestrian who was struck on Sept. 15 was at least the 225th Brightline death, according to the WLRN/Miami Herald investigation.

At the same time, the company struggled for years to pay off more than $6 billion in debt it took out to build out and operate the service.

Since it started trial operations in 2017, Brightline has posted more than $2 billion in comprehensive losses, according to annual financial statements. The losses include operating losses for actually running the train service, as well as interest payments to service the debt.

Over that time span, only $562 million in revenue has been raised, mostly from ticket sales. That number is eclipsed by the amount of interest payments it made to cover debt, having spent $762 million in interest payments between 2017 and 2025.

Rosy predictions

A representative from the company told WLRN back in 2017 that it expected to reach 3 million annual passengers by 2020, with an estimated 5 million passengers once the line was expanded to Orlando. In reality it took until 2025 to reach 3 million passengers, an accomplishment that happened two years after the Orlando line was opened. That leaves a 2 million passenger deficit from the original expectations.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in the company's troubles, as the train system voluntarily shut down service for over a year.

Revenue suffered greatly during the shutdown, burying the company in a hole of debt with little chance of climbing out. In 2020 the company only posted $7.4 million in revenue, while total losses mounted to $184 million. The following year, in 2021, only $3.1 million in revenue was generated, while over $208 million was lost.

Revenue picked up significantly over the last few years. In 2023 the company posted $87.6 million in revenue, and in 2024 it shot up to $187.9 million, and then $214 million last year. But the growth, much of it driven by increasing ticket prices and expanding service to Orlando, came at its own cost.

Tickets to Orlando quickly became the company's main moneymaker, and capitalize on it, prices for local routes in South Florida were jacked up. In a report to investors in January of 2025 the company wrote that it was experiencing "seat capacity restraints" while it's "restrict[ing] short-haul ridership in favor of building our higher fare long-haul business."

The company's commuter pass package for South Florida passengers was cancelled in mid-2024. Consumers complained of higher costs, and some pulled back from using the service.

The Federal Railroad Administration gave Brightline a $33 million grant last year in order to buy more railcars to increase seat capacity so it could continue to service local rides. Yet when the consumer pass package was rolled back out, it was more than twice the cost of what it used to be. The company relented to a public outcry and lowered the price, again impacting the bottom line.

The need to service debt and expand revenue with short and long term trips became a balancing act that threatened to become a self-perpetuating spiral. As the company increased the cost of tickets, it turned away many would-be passengers looking for affordable intercity transit. So then the company began to cut ticket costs once again, increasing ridership but making less money per passenger.

By May of 2026, the company was making almost $28 in revenue per short-distance passenger, compared to $73 per long-distance passenger, illustrating the tension between the two services.

Andrew Clinton, CEO of Clinton Investment Management, told WLRN he purchased Brightline stock for his clients in late 2024, but quickly reversed position when it became clear Brightline was not reaching its performance goals.

”We actually liquidated our position about six months later. What we'd relied on was specific expectations around the generation of revenue and increasing ridership. And almost instantly, they started missing those targets,” he said.

The company repeatedly postponed interest payments starting in 2025, signaling structural financial issues. And the company’s credit rating was repeatedly downgraded even as it reached record ridership levels, WLRN has reported .

The uptick in ridership was kneecapped by the company's tension between the need to raise fares and its need to bring in more passengers, wrote Fitch Ratings in its analysis that coupled a credit downgrading earlier this year.

“The addition of new train cars to address capacity constraints has not alleviated concerns that demand will rise sufficiently and quickly enough to drive higher ridership and fare revenue to cover near-term debt service,” Fitch wrote in its analysis.

The restructuring itself has been delayed numerous times, as the company has secured several delays for its debt payment deadlines in recent months.

Even as the company has filed for bankruptcy, Miami-Dade County is in the midst of negotiating a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars with Brightline to operate a commuter rail service on its tracks, a lingering potential deal the company has floated to investors as a lifeline to the company.

Likewise, the federal government has continued to dole out money to help the private train system. In August, the federal government announced that it was awarding a $57.5 million grant to build a new Brightline train station in the City of Cocoa.

Nearly half a million dollars in public money had already been earmarked for projects connected to the private train system, WLRN and the Miami Herald has reported.

In an August interview with WLRN, Oliver Gilbert, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the Democratic nominee for Florida's 24th Congressional District, said he has had conversations with Brightline about how a bankruptcy might affect the county's plans to run commuter rail.

" I've had conversations with them about that, and I think their bankruptcy is more reorganizing of their debt not of the operation capacity," he said, adding Brightline will still likely operate a county commuter train if that plan comes to fruition.

Unclear future

The impact of this restructuring could well spill over into Brightline West, a project connecting Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area. The much-hyped project is supposed to be the first true high-speed rail line in the U.S., and it was modeled on the apparent success of the Florida operation. Brightline West received a $3 billion grant from the federal government in 2024 and is currently under construction, but even before the bankruptcy investors were already unsure if the company is capable of raising enough money to finish the project.

Investors who recently spoke with Bond Buyer worried that the collapse of Brightline Florida could directly impact the West Coast project, if not legally then in terms of reputation and investor sentiment. Nick Venditti, a senior portfolio manager and head of the municipal fixed income team at Allspring Global Investments, told the outlet that the Brightline West project could well face the same ridership and debt load issues as Brightline Florida.

"We're going to be reliving this story on the West Coast in very short order," predicted Venditti.

In August, Brightline West President Sarah Watterson stepped down from her role, and local reporting in California purports the company has struggled to raise the investment funds needed to get the project up and running.

Jim Mathews, the president and CEO of the Passenger Rail Association, told WLRN in a podcast episode last year that Brightline's financial woes are simply repeating what happened to private train companies that ceased operations in the 1960s and 70s because they were losing money.

The historical failure of private trains is what helped create the publicly owned Amtrak system, Mathews noted. His group helped lobby the federal government to create Amtrak, which has hit record ridership in recent years.

"All you had to do was look at what happened to Penn Central or any of these other big private railroads in the 1960s to realize that you’re not special. You’re not magic," said Mathew. "You’re no different than any other railroad and you’re not gonna be able to make a profit just on the fare box alone."