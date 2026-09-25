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Brightline obtains $490 million to restructure its debt. Bankruptcy judge must approve

WLRN Public Media | By Sofia Zarran
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:51 AM EDT
A Brightline train crosses through Northeast 141st Street near Biscayne Boulevard on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in North Miami, Fla.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
A Brightline train crosses through Northeast 141st Street near Biscayne Boulevard on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in North Miami, Fla.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to come

High-speed rail company Brightline has entered into a financial restructuring agreement that would help it reorganize its billions of dollars of debt — while other entities of the company are set to file for bankruptcy.

The financing agreement announced early Friday is with major debt holders to restructure its IOUs while securing $490 million from supporting stakeholders. That has to be okayed by a bankruptcy court.

The bankruptcy proceedings will affect Brightline’s parent company and not the operating company of the Miami-to-Orlando high-speed rail operations.

Brightline has been negotiating with its lenders for more than a year. It has about $5 billion dollars in debt.

READ MORE: Brightline cuts losses yet ‘substantial doubt’ remains it can avoid bankruptcy
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Transportation Local NewsBrightline
Sofia Zarran
Sofia “Z” Zarran is the Morning Edition Producer at WLRN.
See stories by Sofia Zarran
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